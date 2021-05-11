Connect with us

Venom 2's first trailer is more absurd and chaotic than the original movie

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage teases more of the early films, a crazy mix of comedy, horror, and superhero action.

Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock returns to the big screen, along with his other symbiotic half, inVenom: May there be carnage. The sequel should deliver on 2018’s farewell promiseVenom, pitting Eddie / Venom against Woody Harrelson’s insane serial killer, Cletus Kasady – host of the Carnage symbiote. Sony’s first official trailer for the sequel teases the birth of Carnage, Eddie and Venom’s new daily dynamic and even more of the particular hallmark of the first film. twisted and comical chaos.

Venom met mixed reviews on release, but in general terms, was a hit with fans and a flop with critics. The film currently has a 29 percent review rating on Rotten tomatoesbut enjoys an audience score of 81 percent. While critics have generally found the anarchic mix of boyfriend-cop comedy, horror, sci-fi, romantic comedy and superhero action film to be a tangled web, fans reveled in see the chaos that defines Venom come to life. To engage in too dark and brooding film would be to abandon the clownish element of Venom’s personality, which prevents him from becoming a generic and irremediable sci-fi monster; similarly, too comedic a tone would risk silencing the character’s extraterrestrial savagery, which made him one of the most iconicSpider Man For a symbiote, doing Venom justice means walking a fine line between two extremes, and the trailer forLet there be carnagejust tease that.

Carnage Venom 2

The trailer opens with a glimpse into Eddie and Venom’s morning routine, with a disheveled Eddie Brock caught amid the noise and mess of Venom’s kitchen. Symbiote’s tendrils extend from Eddie’s body to make breakfast and turn on the radio, while Venom sings on George and Ira Gershwin’s “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” in its less than dulcet tones. A handwritten sign on the wall above the bizarre scene lists a rule: “Don’t eat people”. The trailer immediately establishes that the film doubles as the twisted version of its predecessor’s buddy comedy, something that continues in Eddie / Venom’s interactions with local shopkeeper Ms. Chen (Peggy Lu), who is now also familiar with Venom than it. is Eddie. It is the perfect basis for aVenom film, bringing to the fore the relationship between its two main characters linked by symbiosis. Seeing an alien killing machine like Venom battling Eddie’s mundane everyday life may seem ridiculous, but it makes Eddie and Venom all the more real and reveals a heart behind the symbiote’s violence.

From that point on, the trailer gets decidedly darker, with a series of glimpses of Cletus Kasady on death row culminating in a look at his failed execution – the lethal injection proving lethal to everyone but Kasady as the Carnage symbiote enters his body. The haunting notes of Kasady’s thoughts on the approach of supposed death quickly shift from horror to full-fledged comic book action. A range of symbiote powers are on display before Carnage is revealed in all of its monstrous, twisted glory. What’s shown in the trailer suggests that the film eschews neither the subtly spooky moments in the serial killer’s mind nor the scenes of overpowered destruction at the hands of symbols of war. Harrelson’s perfect portrayal of bloodthirsty madness raises the tension until it reaches a crescendo as the literal monster within breaks free. The severity of his twisted psyche only heightens the ridiculous joy of seeing one of comic book’s craziest supervillains burst onto the stage.

Venom is a character with extreme dualities. A deadly protector. A clown and a killer. An alien monster and an average Joe. To bring him to life on film, you always had to embrace all of those aspects of his character and the chaos that comes with trying to balance them all. The first one Venom The standalone film was a hit with the character’s fan base because he got it. He didn’t compromise on comedy or violence (at least as far as his PG-13 rating would allow). The character comes from the edgy, horror-inspired and overrated corner of Marvel’s comic canon, where the sheer absurdity of a towering parasitic alien, brain-eater Spider-Man-esque, becomes the glue that unites terrifying brutality and the twisted comedy of the character. . By indulging in utter comic book madness and refusing to compromise on a single character note,Venom: May there be carnage could prove to be an even greater success than its predecessor.

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, Sean Delaney and Larry Olubamiwo. The film hits theaters on September 24.

Venom 2 will give Carnage a powerful new ability


