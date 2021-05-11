Entertainment
Ananya Panday celebrates her 2 years in Bollywood
Ananya Panday celebrates two years since making her Bollywood debut.
He made his debut with Student of year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was released on May 10, 2019.
Since her son’s introduction to Bollywood, there hasn’t been a search for Ananya.
Looking back on her time in the industry, Ananya said:
It has been a wonderful trip for the past two years and I am so very grateful and blessed to be living my dream.
I wouldn’t be here without the love, encouragement, wisdom and guidance from everyone around me.
I am eternally grateful to all the technicians, directors, DOPs and actors that I have worked with because I have learned so much from each of them that will be lessons that I will keep with me forever.
Ananya subscribed to her father in Chunky Pandey’s footsteps entering the entertainment industry.
She said India Time: “And nothing would be possible without my fans (I don’t like that word so I’ll call them Ananians – a word they invented for themselves).
“The immense love they cover for me every day motivates me to work doubly hard.
“I hope to continue to work even harder, to challenge myself, to never stop learning and to experience more adventures on the movie sets. “
The Covid-19 crisis in India has resulted in the postponement of filming and film releases.
Ananya said she hopes the magic of the movies will return once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.
“Hope and pray for the world to heal – this is a very difficult time and I send love and prayers to everyone.
“Hopefully the magic of movies will return very soon!” “
Ananya Panday has previously said she will be open to projects on OTT platforms, saying they have been a blessing throughout the pandemic.
She said: “I can’t wait to do something in a digital space.
“As a member of the public, I only watched interesting things online, like Ludo, Paatal Lok, The crown, The queen’s gambit, etc.
There are such great stories to be told.
As an actor, I am quite independent from the platform.
“I’m okay with my work to be shown on the big screen or even on a smaller screen as long as it reaches the right audience. “
Currently, Ananya Panday has many projects going on.
This includes Liger, Which is slated for release on September 9, 2021.
Ananya is also set for a role in an untitled Shakun Batra project, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
