West Hollywood EP reopens with totally different menu and new Stark interior





One of West Hollywood’s most popular restaurants, EP, reopens tonight after nearly 14 months offline. The menu has been completely revised with the help of the Culinary Director of the Botanical Hospitality Group (SOL), Monty Koludrovic and his wife / pastry chef Jaci Koludrovic, originally from Australia. with acclamation and years of experience. Nicholas Russo (former chef of Nightshade and Ink) is the new head chef, while they brought in sommelier Richard Hargreave (Majordomo / Momofuku) to complete the presentation of the new EP as we know it. This means that the Southeast Asian menu of opening chef Louis Tikaram and subsequent chef Sabel Braganza has been replaced with something the restaurant calls Modern American cuisine. We haven’t ruled out Asia, says Monty Koludrovic, who says Australia has permeated the flavors of the Pacific and Asia throughout its cuisine. Were influenced by it, drawing inspiration from great American culture throughout the modern era, he continues. Russo brings his experience working alongside Mei Lin and Nightshade’s strongly Asian menu, but the effort at the start feels like a step into more familiar terrain than the more and ultimately personal space in which Tikaram and Braganza have lived. . Instead of focusing on Asian cuisine, the new EP team has a sort of producer / ingredient focus using Alto olive oil or Queensland gray salt or local produce served with dishes like crudo. dry-aged Baja tuna with marinated melon and kumquat vinaigrette, or buffalo. milk burrata with eggplant relish and herb salad. Niman Ranch’s pork schnitzel or grilled branzino with spring peas also soar against the backdrop of modern American flavor. And while that prospect looks less compelling on paper, it will undoubtedly reach a wider audience than the old Fijian and Thai inflection EPs. So the menu starts with sensible applications like fresh oysters or cold cuts, or a chopped salad or Bub & Grandmas sourdough bread with cultured butter. The bill wouldn’t be moved to downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake or Santa Monica or even San Fransisco now, which isn’t a bad thing even if that takes something away from the EP’s uniqueness. , with its eccentric 80s dining room filled with pink neon lights. and electric power. It’s less WeHo and more SoHo. The main space now looks a lot darker (like, so much black, everywhere), and just a few splashes of color on the bangs. Main courses include a market-priced butcher’s selection steak (as we do), grilled tri-tips with smoked maitake mushrooms (sounds damn tasty) and spicy twice-cooked chicken (I must have had it). chicken), whatever LA diners will likely be ordering in droves. And those diners might want to keep the stomach room open for some very mouth-watering desserts from Jaci Koludrovics, like a Basque cheesecake with goat’s milk, fresh honeycomb and passion fruit; or the chocolate mousse with sorbet and brittle golden peanuts. The new EP hopes to play a new album of dishes that carries with it a heartwarming and more established tune from restaurateurs Grant Smillie and David Combes. Bringing in a totally new team, with a completely different menu, is certainly a way out of a pandemic, which has devastated the restaurant industry and the people who work there. This is probably also a smart business decision, although one wonders if someone will want to sticky pork ribs, or chicken inisal, or sticky black rice dessert from years gone by. Maybe a dollop of pink grapefruit sorbet with olive oil ice cream, squeezed melon scoops, blueberry, and whipped yogurt whipped cream will help longtime PE fans. to forget what was on the menu before March 2020. EP reopens tonight and serves 6 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday, and until 2 a.m. on weekends. Reservations on Resy.

