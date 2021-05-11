Dhruva actor Ram Charan’s luxury car collection will make you green with envy





Ram Charan is the envy of his luxury cars | Photo credit: Instagram Tollywood mega star Ram Charan Teja is enjoying the best phase of his career. At the moment he is busy with the ace filmmaker Rajamouli RRR movie. Being a periodical fantasy tale, Charan tries out the role of hero Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be considered her “Sita”. Junior NTR and Olivia are the other main pair in this highly anticipated film. As Charan earns millions of dollars from his films, he fulfills his dream of owning the most luxurious cars in the world. As a car enthusiast, we are definitely left out after knowing the list of cars he parks in his garage. From the Aston Martin V8 Vantage to the Rolls-Royce Phantom, it has a total of 3 luxury cars. Looked! Rolls Royce Phantom The most luxurious car in Charan’s garage is the “Rolls Royce Phantom”. Being a custom car, it is equipped with a 6.8 liter naturally aspirated V12 gasoline engine. At the same time, it can generate 460 BHP of maximum power and 720Nm of maximum torque. Well, this car was a special gift from Charan to his dear father Chiranjeevi. He totally paid Rs 3.34 crore to own it from the showroom. And as usual, the car has a signature registration number “1111”. Range Rover Autobiography Even this car is one of the most expensive British cars brought by the Rangasthalam actor for a huge amount of Rs 3.5 crore. Being a pet peeve, the Range Rover Autobiography comes equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 supercharged gasoline engine. This car is also capable of producing 503 horsepower and 625 Nm of maximum torque. Well, the 8 speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters makes it unique from other cars and turns it into an ultra-impressive model of Range Rover cars. Audi Martin V8 Vantage It is one of the best cars from the Audi company because it is the best performing in the luxury car line. This car is offered to Ram Charan Tej by his in-laws (parents of Upasana Konidela). It has a power of 420 hp and a torque of 470 Nm and works with a 4.8 liter V8 engine. When talking about speed, it has the maximum speed of 290 km / h and costs around Rs 2 crores. Besides movies, Ram Charan also makes money by owning a polo riding club, a “Trujet” airline. It also owns stakes in Apollo hospitals. Aren’t you impressed with Ram Charan Teja’s fantastic car collection?







