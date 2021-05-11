Cheryl Burke ready a stone’s throw from her Hollywood Hills home





Cheryl Burke from “Dancing With the Stars” marketed their mid-century modern Los Angeles home for $ 1,875,000.

There is also a celebrity connection to the look of the house in Hollywood Hill Some of the spaces in the house have been redesigned by the actress who is Burke’s friend. Lea Remini. Burke bought the house just over a dozen years ago for $ 1.3 million. When acquired, the 2,100-square-foot home built in 1957 still had its original stone fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, and post-and-beam design. After about seven years of ownership, the dancer was bored of the house and was ready to waltz. That’s when Remini stepped in and suggested that they work together on a makeover. Now their joint efforts are on display for all to see. What does it take for a buyer to pass out in the three bedroom, three bathroom residence? Let’s take a look. In addition to the glamorous makeover of the house, the location is also attractive. The property is located on a hill off the famous Mulholland Drive, which affords it remarkable views of the city and the canyon. Remini has left its elegant mark on two areas in particular. Burke’s favorite is the library / lounge area. The original dining area, which was rarely used, has been refurbished into a relaxation area with a large corner window. It is ideal for chatting, reading or just relaxing in style. Cheryl Burke’s house in the Hollywood Hills (realtor.com) The living room (realtor.com) Library / living room (realtor.com) Another place Remini focused on was the spacious two-story rear deck overlooking the canyon. By partially enclosing it and adding built-in benches, Edison lights and a fireplace, they designed an intimate and private space. Private balcony, partially enclosed (realtor.com) Like many mid-century modern homes of the era, the common areas have an open flow. The kitchen only has a breakfast / buffet bar which separates it from the rest of the house. It includes modern gray cabinets, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, double ovens and a beverage cooler. Cooked (realtor.com) The private rooms have also been personalized. The photos in the listing show that Burke used one of the bedrooms as a walk-in closet / closet for his spacious wardrobe. Another bedroom has been fitted out as a charming and accommodating guest room. Bedroom / dressing room / cupboard (realtor.com) Guest room (realtor.com) The spacious master bedroom suite is a world to itself, with direct access to the balcony and exterior stairs. It is highlighted by an elegantly tiled master bathroom with a double shower and vanity as well as a luxurious bathtub. Master suite (realtor.com) Master bath (realtor.com) There is also a bonus room, in which Burke has installed a sauna and gym equipment. Bonus room with sauna (realtor.com) Universal city view (realtor.com) Burke, 36, has partnered with a variety of celebrities on 23 seasons of the hit competition show “Dancing With the Stars”. She set several exposure records, including being the first professional woman to win the show (along with her partner Drew Lachey) and the first professional to win twice. In 2018, she married the actor Matthew lawrence.

