The stars remove their filter from the Maldives; focus attention and resources on the crisis





The second wave of Covid-19 hit India hard, leaving great difficulty in accessing oxygen cylinders, drugs and hospital beds in basic health facilities. More than 2 lakh deaths have been reported so far. In this hour of need, together with the common people, Bollywood celebrities are finally consolidating, coming forward and putting their resources into the fight against the terrible disease. As Sonu Sood has become the guardian angel of the poor and needy in the midst of this pandemic, working tirelessly to organize hospital beds, plasma, oxygen cylinders, medicines through his Sood Charity Foundation and recently launched a toll-free helpline (1-800-8913-441) that helps provide free medical consultation for Covid patients, slowly the entire film industry as well as other Indian celebrities are waking up and going in the catastrophic situation. Amitabh Bachchan, Rohit Shetty, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Ayushmaan Khurana-Tahira Kashyap, Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Salman Khan, John Abraham, Randeep Hooda, Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernopez, Aditya and tastes contribute in a big way by providing financial support, helping manpower and infrastructure and helping Covid relief by amplifying and coordinating needs and resources. Social media platforms have undoubtedly acted as the best space for SOS calls given the worsening Covid crisis. Actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Tisca Chopra and Richa Chadha and others have taken to their respective social media accounts to amplify and connect resources as needed. Bhumi, who works with more than 150 volunteers a day, created a highlight on her Instagram profile, in which she identifies resources to enable facilitation and access to medical supplies, plasma requests and donors, according to the case. Alia Bhatt has teamed up with famous journalist Faye DSouza. The two have been seen sharing relevant information such as the phone numbers of hospitals, ambulances, drugs as well as doctors who provide help to patients on their Instagram accounts. Richa Chadha, who also uses his social media to amplify verified leads on Covid resources, said: I think social media fills the covid-19 war room gap. I was able to connect people with needs with those who provide what they need. For example, on average, I get two messages per day via my Instagram Stories that the patient has found the bed / oxygen in the ICU. Personally, I think that’s the least I can do to put my scope to good use.

