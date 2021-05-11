SolarWinds CEO Says Fewer Customers Are Affected by Massive Hack





But the malicious hackers were well prepared, enveloping the place before attacking.

Number of SolarWinds the customers targeted and impacted by last year’s massive hacking are much lower than previously reported. That’s according to Sudhakar Ramakrishna, president and CEO of SolarWinds. In one Blog, he said his company was on the verge of completing its hacking investigation. At first, SolarWinds reported that up to 18,000 customers could have been vulnerable to Sunburst. This is the malicious code used by cyber attackers. It now states that less than 100 SolarWinds clients have been hacked through Sunburst. “Based on our surveys and our conversations with our customers, we believe that the number of customers targeted and impacted by the Sunburst the malicious code is significantly less than the number of potentially vulnerable clients, ”Ramakrishna said. “This information is consistent with estimates provided by US government entities and other researchers, and consistent with the presumption that the attack was highly targeted.” New discoveries During its investigation, SolarWinds also discovered the following: The threat actor has not changed their source code repository.

The menacing actor tested his ability to inject code into Orion software in October 2019. It was months before the launch of Sunburst Injection into Orion released between March and June 2020.

SolarWinds has not identified Sunburst in any of its more than 70 non-Orion platform products and tools, including those in its N-able business. “While we don’t know precisely when or how the threat actor first gained access to our environment, our investigations revealed evidence that the threat actor compromised credentials, and conducted research and monitoring in pursuit of its objectives through constant access to our software development environment and internal systems, including our Microsoft Office 365 environment, for at least nine months before starting the test in October 2019, ”said Ramakrishna. “Based on our learnings, although unfortunate, it is not uncommon for threat actors to be in target environments for months or even years. This further reinforces the need for transparency and collaboration, so that we can all benefit from each other’s shared experiences and knowledge. SolarWinds said the three most likely candidates for initial entry include zero-day vulnerability in a third-party app or device; brute force, such as a password spray attack; or social engineering, such as a targeted phishing attack. Information exfiltration SolarWinds also believes that the malicious hacker has taken certain information as part of its research and monitoring. This proof includes the following: The threat actor created and moved files containing source code for Orion and non-Orion products; however, SolarWinds cannot determine the actual contents of these files.

The Black Hat also created and moved additional files. This includes a file that may contain data supporting its Customer Portal application. The information included in the SolarWinds Customer Portal databases does not contain highly sensitive personal information; however, it contains other information such as customer name, email addresses, billing addresses, encrypted portal login information, etc.

The attacker accessed the email accounts of some staff members. Some contained information relating to current or former employees and customers. “Based on what we have learned about this attack, we have strived to become an industry leader in protecting our software development from threats. cyber intrusionsRamakrishna said. “We were working with industry experts to implement enhanced security practices designed to further strengthen and protect our products and our environment from these types of attacks and more in the future.”







