Case of ‘Hollywood Ripper’, Glenview Native featured on television





GLENVIEW, IL Almost two years after a jury recommended that he be put to death for the murder of two women in California, former Glenview resident Michael Gargiulo will be the subject of a TV documentary with a Monday night time.

“People Magazine survey” will feature Gargiulo’s story at 9 p.m. Monday on Investigation Discovery. Gargiulo was sentenced to death in the summer of 2019 for the stabbing murder of two Californian women and the attempted murder of a third woman. The episode will delve into the murders of the two women, which took place in 2001 and 2005 before the third attack took place in 2008. Gargiulo, who was labeled “The Hollywood Ripper” was not officially convicted after qu ‘a jury recommended that he be put to death in connection with the fatal stab wounds of the two women.

Gargiulo, 45, is also charged with first degree murder when the 1993 death of Tricia Pacaccio, who was a Glenbrook South graduate, was stabbed outside her Glenview home. Gargiulo was 17 at the time, according to reports, and was allegedly a friend of the Pacaccios’ family and was inside their home. Gargiulo is due in court in July for a hearing.

The Cook County District Attorney’s Office told the Chicago Tribune that the office was looking to extradite Gargiulo to Illinois face “further hearings” after the California case. Jurors at Gargiulo’s trial in Los Angeles have heard of Glenview’s murder, as his mother and two brothers testified during the sanctioning phase of the trial, Patch previously reported.

Gargiulo grew up in Glenview and dated Glenbrook South with Pacaccio, although the two were barely knowledge, according to a 2011 article in Chicago Magazine. Pacaccio’s brother Doug remembers being friends with Gargiulo, who lived nearby, Patch reported in 2019. “I have joy in my heart that Michael has been held accountable for his actions. Most bitter is that I I don’t feel like it’s done yetDoug Pacaccio told WLS. He testified at the California trial and said he was ready to do it again.

Prosecutors linked Gargiulo’s DNA to the 2003 Pacaccio murder, but said it was not enough lay charges, according to former Cook County State Attorney Anita Alvarez. He was arrested in Santa Monica, California. in 2008 and indicted in Illinois in 2011. “I am very angry. I’m very angry that this has continued and I’m very angry that this has gone on for 26 years, ”Tricia’s mother Diane told WBBM in 2019.“ And I’m very angry that Cook County knows that her DNA should never have been on my daughter. ”







