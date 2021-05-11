LaKeith Stanfield sorry for joining anti-Semitic chat room





Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield apologizes for attending a Clubhouse chatroom where heinous anti-Semitic statements were made last week. He also released a statement from the man who created this piece. The 29-year-old, who played FBI informant Bill ONeal in the 2020 film Judas and the Black Messiah, said on Instagram on Friday that he walked into a chat room on Wednesday about Louis Farrakhan’s teachings the day before. and had been appointed moderator once. his presence was noticed. Clubhouse is a invitation-only social media platform where users can congregate in audio chat rooms to discuss a myriad of topics. People’s real names appear in a list, and moderators have the option of allowing participants to speak. The room Stanfield joined, Someone Ended the Room About Farrakhan, was a spinoff from a previous Farrakhan Room that was closed by its moderator after the discussion got too inflammatory, according to the Daily beast. Podcaster Sam Bito opened new room, Instagram says video posted by Stanfield Saturday. I was the person who did it [Stanfield] a moderator, Bito said in the video. It has nothing to do with it. Of course, he’s famous, so people want to focus on him. But he didn’t perpetuate anything, he didn’t say anything anti-Semitic. He said Stanfield’s involvement had become a story because the celebrity was selling. Stanfield, who has 80,000 Clubhouse followers, spoke of his actions or lack of it in his Instagram statement Friday. At one point during the dialogue, the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made heinous anti-Semitic statements and at that point, the actor wrote, I should have either ended the discussion, or withdraw from it completely. Stanfield continued: “I condemn hate speech and discriminatory opinions of all kinds. I wholeheartedly apologize for what happened in that chatroom, and for allowing my presence there to give a hate speech platform I am not an anti-Semite and neither do I endorse all of the beliefs discussed in this chat room. But a participant reported in the Clubhouse room said damage had been done. Honestly can’t describe it, I felt stomach ache for most of it, Kareem Rifai chat listener said to Daily beast Friday. Some of the things that were said were worse than what I read or heard about the neo-Nazis saying it was insane. Rifai said Stanfield tried to remain neutral while staying in the chat room, even after a woman who claimed to be Jewish asked him why he did not take the opportunity to condemn hate speech. According to Rifai, Stanfield told the woman: It’s probably an emotional play for you, the tensions are running high, and I understand it’s a very heated room, but wouldn’t have done anything to counter the discussion.







