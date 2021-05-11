Lori Arnold opens up about building an Iowa-based drug empire

Lori Arnold is much more than the little sister of Iowa-born actor and comedian Tom Arnold. She once ruled an Ottumwa-based methamphetamine manufacturing and distribution empire that stretched from Iowa to California.

The story of his journey from merchant to addiction to redemption is told through a three-part documentary series, “The Queen of Meth”, currently available on Discovery +.

Lori Arnold, who served two federal jails and now lives in Ohio, where she is a factory worker, had been involved for years in efforts to put her story in theaters. She said she signed up for Discovery because “they were willing to do whatever I wanted and tell the truth and not overdo it and everything, which is unusual for a production company.” .

“They promised me they were going to tell it like it was, and I trusted them, and I’m glad I did because it’s a great company,” she said. .

At its peak about 30 years ago, Arnold’s operation brought in around $ 200,000 each week, enabling him to purchase a ranch and run a biker bar, the Wild Side, in Ottumwa. As a narrator in “The Queen of Meth” she said she won “in minutes” what she now earns in a day.

“It was too easy,” she says.

She told the Des Moines Register that telling her story was the hardest thing she’s ever done, she said she didn’t want people to think she’s trying to brag about what she’s got. done or glorify it.

“My state of mind then is not my state of mind now,” she said.

His brother, who was gaining fame as a comedic actor in television and film while his sister built her illegal empire, was involved in the production of “Queen of Meth” and also spoke in the interview.

“They made me read court documents, how they assessed her before sentencing. It made me moved, ”he said.

Take a wrong turn at 14

Lori Arnold described her childhood as “good,” although the family broke up when her troubled alcoholic mother left. Her father married a neighbor next door.

“She had two kids from a previous marriage and then they got together and had two more kids. It was a ‘Brady Bunch’ thing,” Arnold said.

She and her brother eventually moved in with their mother, who had little supervision. At 14, Lori Arnold developed a drinking problem and started dating a 23-year-old man. Tom Arnolds said his mother had driven him to Missouri, where it was legal for the young teento to marry, “which … ruined his life.”

This marriage was short-lived. Lori Arnold then met and married Floyd Stockdall, a motorcycle gang leader. She also began her relationship with methamphetamine, then a still relatively obscure drug, and she told the Records she started sharing it with friends in Ottumwa.

They wanted more, and she saw an opportunity to capitalize, to become a topmaker and a meth dealer. She had amassed a fortune and her own methamphetamine habit at the time of her arrest and incarceration in 1991.

Speaking in “The Queen of Meth,” Tom Arnold compared his sister’s role in creating the methamphetamine business to the tech pioneers of the day.

“Like the people who created the tech world in Silicon Valley, my sister created the meth world,” he said.

But it was not a success to celebrate.

“The first time she was arrested I was so sad,” said Arnold. “You know, I wanted to go, ‘fuck that, fuck her, fuck her husband.’

“But then I felt this terrible sadness that her life was over and so I had a great lawyer for her, and instead of going to life in prison she was sentenced to 15 years, which if you do that stuff and sell yourself, and you put it out there, you should go to jail. But, I didn’t want her to die in prison, ”he said.

Lori Arnold served her sentence in a West Virginia federal prison, where she said she “learned that I didn’t need drugs for my personality, or to get along with people, or to motivate. or be energized “.

She said she worked in a prison garment factory to keep her mind occupied. Although she only earned $ 1.61 an hour, she said, she was the highest paid of inmates because she was a supervisor, often teaching other women to sew.

“I wanted to do my time. I didn’t want my time to waste me, so I didn’t cry. I didn’t smoke. I didn’t blame anyone else. It was my fault I was doing it. was there. I was. I’m going to do my time, in the best way I know, and learn as much as I could while I was there, “she said.

But after her release in 1999, she returned to Ottumwa and returned to drug trafficking. She was arrested again in 2001 and sent to the Iowa Women’s Correctional Facility, which held federal indentured prisoners because the US prison system was overcrowded.

Take another step towards healing

Although during her second prison term she spent more time locked out than in West Virginia, she said she got a job in the prison industry building computers. and office cubicles.

“I learned to use power tools, so I was working my butt there, and still exercising and everything,” she says.

She also took another step on the road to recovery by participating in a nine-month drug rehab program, then transferred to a prison in Greenville, Illinois.

In rehab, she says, she learned her purpose in life and why she kept returning to the world of drugs. She said the most valuable lesson was to think about the consequences before you act.

“I’m like, ‘if I do this, it could happen. And I don’t want that to happen, “” she said.

After six months in a halfway house, she was released in June 2008. She moved to Arizona, realizing that if she returned to Ottumwa there would be the temptation to revert to her old ways. She got a telemarketing job and bought a house. Now she’s in Sandusky, Ohio with her fiance.

“He keeps me on earth because he’s not a drug user. He doesn’t drink, so he keeps me cramped,” she said.

She works in a company that distributes transmissions, automotive power steering systems and other components. She drives a pod and loads boxes all day, but it’s honest work that includes overtime, a 401K, and paid vacation days.

“I’m a good worker and I know they see it,” she said.

His relationship with his family members is slowly but surely being reestablished. In October 2020, she, her brother and another brother, Scott,reunited in Ottumwa while she was there for the docuseries.

Along with Stockdall, who was arrested with her and later died in prison, she had a son, and she said she was happy that while she was locked up, he grew up to be a “good man” .

“He’s never been on drugs. He can drink a beer every now and then, but he’s not a drinker. He’s married to a wonderful woman and has a beautiful house,” she said.

“He turned out so good. I thank God for that because I raised him until he was 10. We were buddies, and we did everything together, and everything else, but my family stepped in and Raised him well, ”she said.

Expressing regret

Arnold said that if she could start her life over, she would focus on school.

“I learned quite easily, and I see people who have degrees, and my brothers do, my son does. I’m so proud of them. It would be nice to have someone proud of me.” , she said.

Although her life has changed, she said she feels guilty for bringing methamphetamine to Ottumwa and the damage it causes to the lives of others.

She said that while she was treating, she did not understand the destruction meth was wreaking in the community.

“The first time I tried it was like, buzz for good,” she said on “The Queen of Meth.” “So I wanted my friends to share it with me. It wasn’t like I wanted to make everyone addicted and ruin their lives. I never realized it was a problem because everyone was having a good time. “

Now she said to the Registry, “I’m sorry for myself. I regret everything I’ve done. And it’s not just for them, but it’s for me and my son; I went through hell. “

In one review, New York Times television critic Mike Hale praised “The Meth Queen,” in part because he, too, was raised in a troubled family in a small town in Iowa and felt Arnold was a “soul mate.” reflecting the people he said he rarely sees portrayed on television.

“A modest production, it relies on the no-frills storytelling of Arnold, who proves to be a great companion for three hours and an engaging and lucid guide to the hows and whys of meth in the Midwest,” he wrote. . “She has a down to earth charisma and a ready laugh, and you can see how those qualities would have made it easy for her to sell drugs in the working-class, depressed town of Ottumwa, Iowa.”

“The Queen of Meth” is available to stream ondiscoveryplus.com.

Sierra Porter covers entertainment for the Des Moines registry. She can be contacted at [email protected] or via Twitter @ SierraAPorter95.