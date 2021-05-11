Zack Snyder says Warner Bros is “aggressively anti-Snyder”

In a new interview, Zack Snyder discusses the state of the ongoing movement to restore the SnyderVerse without the support of Warner Brothers.

Director Zack Snyder addresses the status of the Restore the SnyderVerse movement months after the release of Justice League by Zack Snyder. Immediately after the release of the Snyder Cut after more than three years of waiting, a whole new public campaign began, this time demanding the pursuit of Snyder’s vision for the DCEU. hope in the matter.

Snyder initially drew a five-part arc for the DCEU that would be supposed to end with Justice League 3. But after the answer that divides toBatman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, the plans have been changed. Justice League, which is its direct sequel was heavily modified after the principal photography when Snyder was no longer involved and had been replaced by Joss Whedon. Lots of photo retakes essentially left a large chunk of Snyder’s footage unused, resulting in a very different story than it was originally going to be. The Snyder Cut, while not canon, reveals what could have been, and fans of the filmmaker want more.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: WB Is Wasting DCEU Hype By Not Capitalizing On Snyder Cup

In an interview with Jake’s catches, as Snyder promotes his new project, Netflix’s Army of the dead, the director was asked what he can say to those who still have hopes that the SnyderVerse will indeed be restored. He hopes that although Warner Bros is meant to be “aggressively anti-Snyder,”they will realize that there is a huge clamor for his version of the DCEU. Read what Snyder said below:

Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder if you will. What can I say? Obviously, my opinion does not interest them. But I would also say that they certainly weren’t interested in what I originally said in my take on Justice League. They certainly made decisions about it. “ I love the characters and I love the worlds, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie. It’s a glorious IP. So this is it. I don’t know what could be done as you go along except I think the fan movement is so strong, and the fan community, [their] the intention is so pure, and I really have immense respect for it. I hope fresher heads will prevail with [the studio] and they would see that there is this massive fandom that wants more. But who knows what they’re going to do?

Initially, Snyder downplayed hopes of restoring the SnyderVerse; ahead of the release of the Snyder Cut on HBO Max, he told his fans he had no plans to continue the arc. However, considering how Justice League by Zack Snyder very clearly sets up a sequel, even ending with some sort of cliffhanger, it’s understandable that those who loved its story want more. As for HBO, they argue that Snyder’s trilogy is already complete with its latest four-hour HBO Max project although it obviously isn’t. At this point, fans are approaching the issue as they did with the Release the Snyder Cut movement with unremitting efforts, constantly campaigning on social media for the SnyderVerse.

Only time will tell if this new venture will succeed as its predecessor did. It should be noted that in the DCEU the theatrical version of the ensemble superhero blockbuster is considered canon. So apart from Justice League by Zack Snyder, the studio is developing stories and planning to introduce new characters. If HBO and Warner Bros have listened to the Restore the SnyderVerse campaign, Snyder’s film series may simply exist in a bubble of its own; after all, the franchise is already exploring the multiverse anyway.

More: Justice League Sequel Would Have Been Bad News For New DCEU Characters

Source: Jake’s catches

Space Jam 2 is officially packed, confirms host





About the Author