Katy Perry: Nurses are literally angels | Entertainment





Katy Perry greeted the nurses who helped deliver her daughter like angels. The 36-year-old singer gave birth to Daisy Dove whom she has with fiance Orlando Bloom in August, and has now lauded hospital staff who helped bring the toddler into the world during the pandemic COVID-19. Katy to perform for healthcare workers and military heroes at Northwell Health Side by Side: A Celebration of Service over Memorial Day Weekend (05/31/21) in the United States , and spoke of her positive experience dealing with frontline workers over the past year. Speaking to People magazine ahead of her performance, she said: “[Being pregnant] It was the first time I had met nurses because I had never been to the hospital. I didn’t know how to surrender, but you absolutely must surrender after having a baby. I had no idea what I was surrendering to – I just did, and I was like, ‘Wow, these nurses are literally angels. I really found it amazing that there are such amazing and selfless angels who work in the health field. It was so positive. They were under intense stress. “ The Daisies singer recently virtually met a couple of Marines at the benefit concert, and said she was passionate about helping veterans access mental health tools. She added: “On tour, I work with the Navy, Army or Marines, and have seen some effects of [serving]. In my own way, I’ve tried to help by providing tools like transcendental meditation and stuff like that. [Northwell Health] also provides this, and now it’s nice to know that I can help lead [veterans] to this resource. “ And Katy can’t wait to get back on stage. She said: “I really enjoyed being with my family, and every day when you have a baby they have changed. You come home, and if you’ve been away from them for a whole day when I go to work I come home and her face has changed I’m like “What ?!” These moments are really special and it goes by so fast, so I really try to stay there. I’m excited to take the stage at the end of the year and put on a show in Vegas. I’m right in the middle of it, and I know it’s gonna be fun. I think we are heading for the Roaring Twenties! Everyone will want to celebrate, party and enjoy. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos