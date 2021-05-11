Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck: look back at their relationship
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck once again captivate audiences with their relationship although this time around it’s unclear whether it’s romantic or not.
The two stars were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 and were known as one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, even deserving of the name “Bennifer”.
Now, they’ve been spending a lot of time together since Lopez, 51, separated from her fiance and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.
With a possible reunion between the “Hustlers” star and the “Good Will Hunting” actor, here’s a look back at their relationship:
“Gigli”
Lopez and Affleck, 48, are still known as Hollywood heavyweights, the latter having won a pair of Oscars for writing and producing, while Lopez was nominated for two Golden Globes and was considered a Major Oscar snob not long ago.
However, they did not always meet with such success, like their film “Gigli”.
The 2003 film followed Larry Gigli (Affleck), who was tasked by a crime boss with kidnapping a district attorney’s brother, while Lopezs Ricki was dispatched to make sure he was doing the right job. .
The film absolutely fell and made just $ 7.2 million after costing around $ 54 million to produce, according to IMDb.
Additionally, the film achieved a Metacritic score of 18/100, which averages scores from a number of leading media and critics.
‘Jenny from the OR’
Another of their famous collaborations was the 2002 music video for Lopezs hit “Jenny from the Block”.
The song was a big part of launching the singers ‘longtime and highly successful music career, but the video quickly became hated by fans thanks to the couples’ overexposure.
The music video features the stars cuddling, kissing and even sensually touching each other, like the “Good Will Hunting” star rubbing lotion on the singer’s back in a bikini.
Affleck admitted he regretted starring in the video.
“If I have any regret, it was doing [‘Jenny from the Block’] video clip, ”he said in 2008, according to the Daily check-in. “But it happened years ago. I’ve moved on.”
The “regret” comes from the fact that the couple are quickly hated publicly for their frequent displays of affection in public, although Affleck doesn’t hold anything against her ex-fiancé.
The pink engagement ring
Lopez has been engaged and married several times now, although none of her engagement rings made as much of an impact as the one she received from Affleck.
The ring was deemed pink, and their engagement in 2002 took place before colorful rings or diamonds were all the rage, according to Diamond hedge, although the trend has become popular thanks to the duo.
The ring contained a 6.10 carat diamond by Harry Winston and cost $ 1.2 million.
Affleck’s mother wouldn’t have been a huge fan
Although Lopez is a beloved star in Hollywood, rumor has it Afflecks’ mother is not too happy that her son is dating actress “Selena”.
Quoting the tabloid The National Examiner in November 2002, Pop Dirt reported Afflecks’ mother allegedly “refused[d] to give their romance its blessing. “
The media source added: “And she shudders at the thought that he might actually make Jennifer Lopez his wife.”
The slow break
It seems few people are terribly surprised when a celebrity couple break up, but Lopez and Afflecks’ relationship seemed doomed long before they announced their split.
The two announced their engagement in 2002, just months after Lopez filed for divorce from Cris Judd, and the following year, “Bennifer” postponed their marriage.
“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the couple confirmed in a statement at the time, by Pop sugar. “When we found ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘decoy wives’ in three different locations, we realized something was wrong. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. what should have been a joyous and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends. “
Just months later, the pair announced their split. Public attention is widely seen as the reason for their split, and the two stars have said so in various interviews since.
