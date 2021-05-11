MST3K Returns For Season 13 After $ 6.5 Million Fundraiser





Fans are raising enough money to bring back MST3K for another season consisting of new episodes, a new platform, and returning fan-favorite actors.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns for a new season after raising $ 6.5 million through crowdfunding. The hit series originally aired from 1988 to 1999 and was relaunched in 2017 by Netflix after a Kickstarter campaign generated $ 5.7 million. The series ran for two seasons on Netflix but was canceled in 2019. It wouldn’t be the end for Mystery Science Theater 3000. In April 2021, original creator Joel Hodgson launched another Kickstarter campaign to kick off another season of the show. The new goal was to produce the series independently where they would no longer need a network to broadcast the series, but rather release it through an exclusive platform, “The Gizmoplex”. The crowd-funded format would allow the series to continue as long as there is fan demand. In just 25 hours, the Kickstarter generated $ 2 million. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Mystery Science Theater 3000 Thanksgiving Holiday History Explained According to Variety, the series will officially return for season 13 thanks to the $ 6.5 million Kickstarter. The season will feature 13 new episodes and include the series’ first 3D episode, 12 shorts and a holiday special that will air on the new Gizmoplex. The cast of Netflix’s rebirth, including Jonah Ray, Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt, will reprise their roles next season alongside cast members from the original series, such as Joel Hodgson, Mary Jo Pehl and J. Elvis Weinstein, as well as actors of MST3K Live. Hodgson said of the revival: When we decided Kickstarter was our best chance at doing more MST3K without the network we were hoping some of our supporters would join again, but we never dreamed the response would be even bigger the second time around … MST3K for the people who love it the most, and I can’t wait to start Season 13 lucky. Now we just need to make sure The Mads succeeds in building the Gizmoplex. I guess well transfer all the funds to them this afternoon and hope all is well? Mystery Science Theater 3000’s the comeback will be sure to please many fans of the series. While many fans ask Warner Bros to ‘restore the SnyderVerse’, fans of Mystery Science Theater 3000 not only to see the series return, but to take an active role in making it happen. Due to the low budget nature of the series, invoking the similar aesthetics of the movies they riff on, the cost of production is relatively low and easy to manage to get the funds generated for it. The $ 6.5 million to produce a new season of MST3K is a fraction of the $ 70 million it cost to complete Justice League by Zack Snyder. MST3K The final season, tapping into different corners of its history with three distinct casting lineups, fits well into a modern era where multiple franchises embrace their rich history. Instead of restarting hard to sweep away the past, franchises embrace the long continuity and history of their respective works to bring together generations of fans. With the return of Michael Keaton as Batman in Flash at Spider-Man: Far From Home seeing Alfred Molina return as Doc Ock after seventeen years, it is now in the business of embracing the past. Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns thanks to fan support, it makes a lot of sense to bring back various fan favorites. Next: What To Expect From Mystery Science Theater 3000 Season 13 Source: Variety Grey’s Anatomy renewed for season 18 with Ellen Pompeo signing new contract

