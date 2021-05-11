Venom: May there be carnage

theVenom: Let ThereBe CarnageThe trailer eventually hit the internet and gave a glimpse of what fans can expect from the upcoming Sony Marvel movie. The first movie,Venom, minted in 2018 with Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and showing how he came to be Venom. Now, that film’s post-credit scene has led to the sequel.

Woody Harrelson introduced himself as Cletus Kasady, the serial killer who becomes Carnage. theVenom: Let ThereBe CarnageThe trailer shows when Kasady becomes Carnage and adds some glimpses of the film’s second villain, Shriek. It also continues to showcase the relationship between Brock and Venoms as they prepare to fight their most powerful foe.

ten Crushed Spider

Cletus Kasady talks to Eddie Brock in the Venom: Let ThereBe Carnagetrailer. Kasady explains that he is going to come out and create carnage. There was a moment in the speech where Kasady mocks Eddie Brock and says waiting in the dark for the rescuer who never comes. At this point, Kasady crushes a spider, making it clear that Spider-Man is out there, but that he won’t be there to help Venom. It could show that Spider-Man still won’t be returning in a Sony movie.

9 AvengersLose?

There is a moment in theVenom: Let ThereBe Carnagetrailer where Detective Mulligan reads a newspaper and gets angry and throws it to the ground. Mulligan is a police detective who investigates the connection between Eddie Brock and Cletus Kasady as he attempts to track down all of the murder victims Kasady killed and remain unknown. Mulligan crumples the newspaper. Stop the trailer at the correct second and a story inside the paper is displayed.

The inside page has a title with the words engers lo Nightm … The first two words must be Avengers Lose and the third is Nightmare. This is probably just a fun Easter Egg for the MCU, as rumors suggest Nightmare is the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scoundrel.

8 Daily Bugle hints at a different land of MCU

There are two scenes from theVenom: Let ThereBe Carnagetrailer involving a person reading a newspaper. In the first, Detective Mulligan reads the newspaper containing the Avengers Easter egg. In the second, Eddie Brock also watches the Daily Bugle. There are two things to note here. The Daily Bugle is not an MCU newspaper, but an online tabloid. Second, this diary resembles those of Sam Raimis Spider Man movies, which makes it seem like Venom isn’t in Tom Hollands Spider-Man’s world.

7 Ravoncroft Institute

The trailer takes a moment to show Ravencroft Institute. In the comics, Ravencroft is in Westchester County, New York, and Norman Osborn is the man in charge. This is where the villains, mainly the villains from Spider-Man in the comics, end up being sent when captured. InVenom: Let ThereBe Carnage, it could be the West Coast version of The Raft from the MCU.

However, there is also a chance that this scene will take place in New York City and that Venom will return to Eddies’ old playground. A scene from Ravencroft shows a woman lying down. It’s about actress Naomie Harris, who plays Shriek, another villainous symbiote.

6 Shout

Shriek escaped when Ravencroft burned down. theVenom: Let ThereBe Carnagethe trailer showed almost nothing of her character. Shriek is the film’s second villain, but his role remains a mystery. In the comics, she was a Carnages lover, but in Joker / Harley Quinn fashion. She had an atraumatic childhood and found herself isolated for years. Although pointed out in the trailer, Shriek could become the Harley Quinn of this film, someone that Carnage uses for his own purposes, a truly tragic character.

5 Is there another Symbiote?

Look at the fire in theVenom: Let ThereBe Carnagetrailer. It’s Shriek dating someone. It could be Carnage. However, there is also a chance that it could be someone else, someone she knew from inside Ravencroft and another villain. There are fans who are hopeful that the Venom franchise could eventually. drive toMaximum Carnage, which is a giant battle that involves Venom, Spider-Man, and other heroes battling Carnage and his army of symbiotes. Could this movie feature other symbiotes to tease that possibility? Could that second person leaving Ravencroft be one of them?

4 Detective Mulligan

Speaking of symbiotes in the Marvel Universe, theVenom: Let ThereBe CarnageThe trailer did a lot to show off Detective Mulligan. There’s even a scene where Venom acts like he wants to attack Mulligan, showing a true antagonistic relationship. If there is aMaximum Carnagemovie in the future, Mulligan could play a big role.

In the comics, Patrick Mulligan is a cop who ended up having his own symbiote host. However, he was proof that the symbiotes take nature from their host, and Toxin became a hero.

3 Shit?

There were few hits in theVenom: Let ThereBe Carnagetrailer that brought out a religious fervor around the symbiotes. There was a carnage cult stained glass window and symbols all over Cletus Kasadys’ cell. This could lead to the god of symbionts, Knull. A cult of Knull existed in the comics; this cosmic being has created symbiotes, and he just appeared in the King in Black Marvel storyline. The Venom franchise lead to arrival of Knulls?

2 Venom loves chocolate

Venom wants chocolate at the end of theVenom: Let ThereBe Carnagethe trailer was a fun time. However, it comes straight from the comics and it makes the joke meaningful. When Venom realizes that the chocolate shipment hasn’t arrived, he says he could eat Ms. Chen. It’s more than a joke.Venomcomics, Eddie Brock worked hard to make Venom stop eating people. He replaced the chocolate, and it worked, satisfying his hunger. Without chocolate, the thirst for food returns.

1 Stan Read CameosContinue

Watch the start of theVenom: Let ThereBe Carnagetrailer when Eddie Brock walks into the Mrs. Chens convenience store. Mrs. Chen says hello to Eddie then hello to Venom, who says hello. It’s a fun time, but there’s also a Stan Lee cameo here. Check out the magazine on the counter next to Ms. Chen; Stan Lee is on the cover of this magazine because his influence remains.

