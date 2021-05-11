Entertaining people in Covid-19 times: Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Sehban Azim calls it a Catch-22 situation

“The show must continue.”

Many can credit Queen for giving us this phrase, but they would be wrong, as it has been the lifeblood of performers and artists, perhaps from the time humans realized that stories made us better, by relationship to ourselves and to others. Stories gave way to books and theater, art and dance, film and television. From grandma’s fireside stories to Netflix, from Homer’s Odyssey to Star Wars, entertainment has been our catharsis and escape from everyday life and when life has become too much.

The years 2020-2021 were no different, they tested us as people. In moments like this we find our escape on screen but the people who work to give us that break don’t fare any better either. As most of India is stranded, many TV artists are still working overtime to provide us with our nightly entertainment.

With many actors testing positive for the coronavirus while others care for family members battling the disease, what does it take to smile and move on camera? Sehban Azim, who stars in Tujhse Hai Raabta, calls it a Catch 22 situation because they are caught between responsibility for their job and fear of the virus. “Honestly, it’s pretty scary, given the times we are in,” he says in the middle of filming. “There are times when we also feel depressed and we even wonder why we have to be outside when everyone is safely locked up at home. Is our job really that important? “

Sehban added that over time he realized how much of the “essential service” television had become today and that there was no way for them to step back from their jobs. “You can call it a silly box or whatever, but there is no survival without television. Most spectators still do not have access to the Internet and theaters have always been an expensive affair. Therefore, the television is what helps them calm them down in these difficult times. And that’s what keeps us going. What may come, we must entertain our viewers, the show must go on. It is also their happiness.

The Bepannah actor also pointed out that the channel must broadcast episodes and that the main faces must be present. He said: “If I or Reem (head of his show) decide not to shoot, they might have to get replaced or shut down the show. It would end up becoming a bigger challenge for manufacturers and it would not be ethical on our part either. Right now the chain and the producer need us and it is our responsibility to support them. You might call it a Catch 22 situation or just be there for each other through tough times, but that’s what it is. And even if I don’t, I think someone else would.

Sehban Azim’s mother remains in Delhi, which has been going through a very difficult time in recent weeks. The actor shared that he is concerned for the well-being of his family. “Our family had planned to be home together this Eid, but that is clearly not happening at this time. I would love to be with my mom and brothers, but traveling could be a major risk. It’s really scary when you think about it and the kind of news that comes along, it just bothers you. We are constantly watching each other, it’s the least we can do to feel better, ”he said, adding that as actors they cannot be masked all along, and this is also becoming a worrying factor. “However, we make sure that the others around us are well masked.”

Actor Dill Mill Gayye also touched on the risky presence of social media right now. Calling it a vicious cycle, Sehban said that while a section tries to help each other out, some celebrities want to spread some positivity as well. “However, they get trolled to be happy. So you don’t know what to put on. As I continue to amplify resources and calls for help, I also post flowers or sunset photos, and sometimes positive quotes, to keep someone a little motivated, ”he said. -he adds.

Sehban Azim concluded the conversation by stating that it is a “ once in a lifetime experience ” for everyone, and everyone is doing their best to survive and fight. “A few months ago we thought we were almost done, but it’s only getting worse. I just pray that everyone will stay safe and that we overcome the second wave with more strength.