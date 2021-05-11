FBI publishes brief on suspicions raised about Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994





The FBI quietly released its file on Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain last month on requests for an investigation into his suicide at the age of 27. The 10-page file, now available onlinein the FBI’s freedom of information library, called The Vault, includes two messages sent in 2006 calling on the agency to open an investigation amid suspicions that Cobain may have been murdered. The famous grunge rocker was found dead of a gunshot wound at his Seattle home on April 5, 1994. A suicide note was next to his body. Local authorities determined that he had committed suicide. An email and letter to the FBI on file referred to information or media attention speculating about the singers’ deaths. The names of the people who wrote the messages are redacted in the file. Millions of fans around the world would love to see the inconsistencies surrounding the death cleared up once and for all, the email said in the file, which was first reported by Rolling Stone. It is sad to think that an injustice of this nature can be allowed in the United States. A letter claimed that the Cobains killer is still there and now, due to the haste of the police department, has a chance to claim more victories. The FBI replied to both that such an investigation would not be within its purview. We appreciate your concern that Mr Cobain may have been the victim of a homicide, the response said. However, most homicide / death investigations generally fall under the jurisdiction of state and local authorities. Based on the information you have provided to us, we cannot identify any violations of federal law that fall under the FBI’s investigative jurisdiction. The FBI also included a letter from an official working in the US Bureau of Congress and Public Affairs responding to a letter sent to then-US Attorney General Janet Reno in 2000. The original message did not not been included. Your recent communication to Attorney General Janet Reno expressing your belief that Kurt Cobain was murdered has been referred to the FBI for response, the official said. Based on the limited information you have provided, we cannot justify any violation of federal law within the FBI’s investigative jurisdiction. We are therefore not in a position to take any investigative action in this matter. The FBI file also contained production notes from the company that created Unsolved Mysteries, which featured a segment on Cobain in 1997 that raised questions about his cause of death. If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 forNational lifeline for suicide prevention. You can also send a HOME SMS to 741-741 for free,24 hour assistanceCrisis text line. Outside the United States, pleasevisit theInternational Association for Suicide Preventionfor a databaseof resources. Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up to become a Founding Member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost

