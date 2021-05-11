One of Forbes’ highest-paying comedians comes to Boise for a show in the arena





ExtraMile Arena is one of Treasure Valleys’ premier entertainment venues for concerts and comedy. | EXTRAMILE ARENA, FACEBOOK WOOD (Idaho statesman) – The last time food-obsessed comedian Jim Gaffigan visited Boise, you know he loved the name of the place: Taco Bell Arena. After all, he’s the guy who wrote the New York Times bestseller Dad is Fat and also Food: A Love Story. Months after the performance of Gaffigans, the building was renamed ExtraMile Arena. But that won’t stop Gaffigan from returning and thousands of Idahoans from leaving for a Sunday night laugh. The popular funny man will be making headlines on December 12 as part of his The Fun Tour 2021. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show will cost from $ 39.75 to $ 89.75 at Ticketmaster. Presale begins at 10 a.m. on May 11, while general ticket sales are at noon on May 14. Six times nominated for the Grammy Awards, Gaffigan has become one of the greatest comics on the planet. With $ 30 million, he ranked No.3 on the Forbes list of the The highest paid stand-up comedians of 2019. Known as a clean comic, the humor based on the observation of Gaffigans has wide appeal. It’s no wonder he moved on to the Boise States arena after previously doing sold-out shows at the smaller Morrison Center. Gaffigan recently posted his eighth stand-up special, The Pale Tourist, on Amazon, which was nominated for a Grammy, according to a press release. In 2020 he became the first comedian to reaches one billion streams on any audio streaming service in this case, Pandora. Gaffigan will spend a good chunk of the fall and winter touring, but Hell will be a familiar sight on screen as well. Next, the press release says, Gaffigan will be seen as the frontman of the sci-fi comedy-drama, Linoleum, and will play (in) the role (of) Mr. Smee in Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude. Law and Yara. Shahidi. He will also be seen in the highly anticipated Disney / Pixars film Luca opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph, which premieres June 17.

