IsBennifer is back? Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck relationship timeline

IsBennifer is back?

Before Jennifer lopez was engaged to Alex rodriguez and before Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner, Lopez and Affleck were a great tabloid couple.

Known simply as “Bennifer,” Lopez and Affleck took pop culture by storm after starting dating in the early 2000s. The Hollywood power couple who reunited in “Gigli “in 2003 and” Jersey Girl “in 2004 got engaged in November 2002 (remember her pink engagement ring?). But there isn’t always happiness forever, even in Hollywood: Lopez and Affleck ended their engagement in 2004.

So why is “Bennifer” all the rage over 17 years later? Lopez and Affleck sparked reconciliation rumors and sent Twitter into a frenzy after the couple were spotted together on multiple occasions right after Lopez split from Rodriguez in April.

On the photos obtained byDaily mail, Lopez and Affleck were seen driving a car together in Montana over Mother’s Day weekend. The couple also attended the Vax Live Concertin Los Angeles last week, although they appeared separately.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Lopez and Affleck for comment.

In honor of the eventual reconciliation, we look back on their relationship.

How it all began

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002 on the set of the romantic comedy “Gigli,” when Lopez was still married to her second husband, dancer Cris Judd. Although the film bombed terribly at the box office, sparks were definitely flying between Lopez and Affleck. The couple went public with their relationship shortly after Lopez divorced Judd.

The “Hustlers” star said People that when she met Affleck, “I felt like ‘Okay, that’s it.'”

Bennifer was born

Affleck and Lopez have entered into a high profile relationship that has attracted widespread media coverage. The couple were dubbed “Bennifer,” the legendary combination of Affleck and Lopez’s first names that started portraying names and pop culture (think “Brangelina” and “Kimye”).

We didn’t try to have a public relationship, “Lopez said. People in 2016. “We were just together when the tabloids were born, and it was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was just a lot of pressure.”

Lopez opened up about the paparazzi frenzy and invasion of privacy in his 2002 music video “Jenny from the Bloc”, which included a memorable appearance by her handsome actor, Affleck. The video clip featured surveillance camera photos and paparazzi photos of the couple at home, restaurants, a gas station and even lounging on yachts.

Tickled pink and engaged!

Lopez confirmed her engagement to Affleck in November 2002 interview with Diane Sawyer. She proudly showed off her pink engagement ring, which she called “the most gorgeous thing I have ever seen”.

“I’m still looking at him and marveling a little bit,” Lopez said of his ring during the interview. “He’s like, ‘I just wanted you to have something that no one else would have.'”

She said the proposal was “traditional, but also in a very spectacular way, as Ben would of course, it was very, very beautiful.”

Lopez gushed about her “brilliantly intelligent, loving, charming, affectionate” fiance, saying they both had “the same kind of upbringing.” She added, “My mom loves Ben.”

Cold feet?

Although Lopez sings famous, “My love doesn’t cost anything,” it cost the he couple one thing: privacy. Lopez and Affleck were due to tie the knot in September 2003, but they postponed their nuptials for “excessive media attention around our marriage.”

“When we found ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized something was wrong,” the couple said in a statement. joint statement at the time.

The statement continued, “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt that what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends. “

Bennifer’s breakdown

The couple officially separated in January 2004.

At the time, Lopez’s rep said: “Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask you to respect her privacy.”

Both attributed the loss of their relationship to all the media attention.

In 2008, Affleck mentionned he and Lopez were “too approachable” during their high-profile relationship: “I think Jen and I made a mistake in that we fell in love, we were horny and maybe too approachable. I don’t think so. not that one of us anticipated the degree at which he would take a world of his own. “

In 2014, Lopez called his separation from Affleck “my first great grief”. In 2015, she said that “the worst, probably the lowest point was the whole ‘Gigli’ era.”

“It was a very poorly rated film. I was in a high-profile relationship at the time that fell apart in a really bad way, and so the kind of mix of those two things and the tabloid press had just emerged at the time. , so I was like a poster child for this moment. I was in the tabloids every two weeks to tell about how my life was falling apart. It was a difficult time, ”she said.HuffPost Live.But Lopez added that she “would do all of that even the relationship part.”

After:Jennifer Lopez breaks up with Ben Affleck

To move on

Lopez then married singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme (now 13) in 2008. The couple divorced in 2014.

Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005 and the two divorced in 2018. They share three children: daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9.

Lopez got engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez in March 2019 and the couple were due to be married in Italy in June 2020 before the coronavirus pandemichit in mid-March. Theylater canceled their engagement in April, after “realizing that we are better as friends and they can’t wait to stay that way.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially calls her after canceling their breakup announcement

On good terms

Despite their breakup, the pair remained friendly. Last month, Lopez’s May cover of InStyle Magazineincluded Affleck’s praise.

Affleck said: “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely amazed and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness with which she took her job, the calm and dedicated way she was part of accomplishing her goals, and then how she would come back and redouble her efforts. “

He continued: “She remains, to this day, the most hardworking person I have met in this industry. She’s got a great talent, but she’s also worked really hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, finally, to get the credit she deserves. “

“She’s the original!”: Jennifer Lopez’s exes Marc Anthony Ben Affleck praise career

In addition to praising his talent, Affleck also pointed out his apparent inability to age.

“Where do you keep the fountain of youth?” “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and look like I’m in my better 40s?”

The feeling was mutual. Lopez replied, “Ben is funny! He always looks good too.”