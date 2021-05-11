Disneyland reopens Blue Bayou restaurant





Joshua Sudock / Walt Disney Resorts via Getty Images Today, Disneyland announced a series of restaurant reopening. Many of its restaurants have remained closed even after the amusement park reopened to the public two weeks ago due to the pandemic and continued COVID-19 restrictions. Among them is Blue Bayou, the extremely popular New Orleans-themed restaurant located partly inside the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride. Restaurant patrons can watch visitors float in the early stages of the ride, and there’s a bit of Disney magic to make it seem like you’re out on a chilly night in Louisiana Bayou. Blue Bayou will reopen on May 27, with online reservations starting May 18. And when it welcomes customers inside again, the restaurant will also offer alcohol on his menu for the first time in the form of beers, wines and a Hurricane cocktail with two types of rum. Disney has long banned alcoholic beverages in its theme parks, a ban that dates back to Walt Disney himself. “No alcohol, no beer, nothing. Because it brings a noisy element. It brings in people we don’t want and I think they don’t need it, ”he told the Saturday Evening Post in 1956. This ban lasted 64 years, as did other things. Disney did not like, like ice cream and cotton candy. , would come and sell at the park. From now on, the Blue Bayou will join two other Disneyland sites that serve alcoholic beverages: Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the private Club 33 of Disneyland, reserved for members.

Besides Blue Bayou, here’s what else is reopening and when. Online reservations will begin for all of these items on May 18: May 13: Paradise Garden Grill

May 20: Alfresco Tasting Terrace (exclusively for Legacy Pass holders and their guests)

May 28: Napa Rose (dinner only)

May 28: Storytellers Café (breakfast and dinner only, and there will be no characters)





