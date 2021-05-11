Zack Snyder reveals filming of his next film is delayed





Latitudes of horses, Zack Snyder’s planned film about two men inspired by a photograph to travel to South America faces another delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Snyder hopes to film the film on location in South America, but since it is one of the regions hardest hit by the pandemic right now, Snyder says they are waiting for a break from the crisis. The film, originally titled The last photograph, has been in development since before Steel man, and was repeatedly pushed back as Snyder took on big-franchise movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Army of the dead. The filmmaker also has a number of highly anticipated projects underway. Over the past few years he has teased The fountain head and an adaptation of King Arthur, none of which are yet ready to hit the cameras. “Right now we’re just waiting a bit, because the hope is to shoot [Horse Latitudes] in South America, ”said Snyder in an interview in support of Army of the dead. “Because COVID right now is pretty intense in this part of the world, so we’re just waiting for a little relief so that we can get up and do this one. Although I have one more thing that I am working on at the moment. Hope we will see if this happens. Because it’s pretty crazy. “ Snyder’s Army of the dead will be his first feature film since Justice League, and is looking to build a new franchise based on an original IP address for Netflix. They’ve already ordered an animated link, and Snyder hasn’t ruled out making a sequel. If that happened, it would be Snyder’s very first sequel outside of the DC films he made between 2013 and 2021. Army of the dead is ready to play Dave Bautista (guardians of the galaxy, Stuber), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Théo Rossi (Luke cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy’s House, Wasseypur Gangs), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the living dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven seconds, watching), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the jungle, origin), Matthias Schweighofer (You are wanted, the best day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). Army of the dead is slated to hit Netflix on May 21.

