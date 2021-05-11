Rob Lowe celebrates 31 years of sobriety: ‘I want to thank’





Rob Lowe celebrates a milestone. On Monday, the 57-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce his 31st year of abstinence from drugs and alcohol. The “Literally!” the podcast host shared an image of himself cycling on a beach, wearing a solid gray t-shirt and green pants, but no shoes. He offered his steel look for the camera. ROB LOWE SHARES 57TH BIRTHDAY PHOTO FROM THROWBACK: ‘I AM A GREAT MAN’ “Today I’m 31 without drugs or alcohol,” Lowe said in the caption. “I want to thank everyone who has walked this path with me and welcome everyone who is considering joining us, the free and the happy.” He concluded: “And a big hug to my family for supporting me !!” His family seemed to have taken note of the cute post, as Lowe’s son John Owen Lowe left a sweet comment. “So proud of you, daddy,” he wrote. “I love you.” John himself recently achieved three years of sobriety himself, sharing the news of this milestone on Instagram on April 1 alongside a photo of himself posing happily at a restaurant. ROB LOWE stuns CONAN O’BRIEN BY REVEALING FRIENDSHIP WITH SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: “WAIT, YOU KNOW HIM? “Three years of abstinence today. To feel a wave of gratitude that is difficult to describe, ”he wrote at the time. “Life is good and worth living, but man, it feels good to live it the right way (for me). The budding actor concluded: “To all those who need to hear this: it’s going so much better.” Last year, Rob revealed the surprising fame who encouraged him to stay sober. “I’ve been sober for 30 years. When I first got sober, I thought my life was sober. My fun is over, and I’m not going to be cool anymore,” he said at the time. , through Weekly entertainment. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP He continued, “I came home when I was probably two or three weeks sober and got a call from Steven Tyler, who I didn’t know. He called to say I had heard. that you were recovering and I just wanted to say hey, I’m thinking of you man. If it’s good enough to fuck Steven Tyler, it’s good enough for me. “ CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER He also gushed over his “St. Elmo’s Fire” co-star Demi Moore and said she was “very helpful” in keeping him sober too.







