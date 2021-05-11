TXT Release Concept Trailer for ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’





TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a K-pop group under Big Hit Music, will release their second studio album,Chapter of Chaos: FREEZE May 31. To give the MOA an idea of ​​what to expect from the album, TXT and Big Hit Music will be posting several teasers on social media. On May 10, Big Hit Music shared a concept trailer for Chapter of Chaos: FREEZE. TXT | Music of great success ‘The Chaos Chapter’ is TXT’s new album series TXT debuted in 2019 with Big Hit Music. The group has five members: Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. Their first series of albums is known as The dream chapter and consists of two EPs and a studio album. After The dream chapter trilogy, TXT released a standalone EP called minisode1: Blue hourin October 2020. The EP focused on the concept of adolescents navigating mixed emotions caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Big Hit Music has announced that TXT will begin its next series of albums with a trailer on April 29. The teaser was shared on social media and showed the pixelated TXT logo of the minisode1: Blue hour era transforming into a new TXT logo that represents Chapter of Chaos: FREEZE. RELATED: TXT Performs ‘We Lost the Summer’ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ TXT tries to avoid being frozen in the concept trailer With the new trailer concept for Chapter of Chaos: FREEZE, fans get a feel for the aesthetic and tone of the album. At the start of the trailer, the five members are playing an arcade game. A snowball hits Beomgyu and the room begins to fill with ice. Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai exit the arcade and walk through the mall as the ice is thrown at them. Before long, the whole mall was covered in ice. Together, the members dance through intense choreography as the ice falls around them, symbolizing that they are attempting to fight the ice. Even with their fight against the ice, the members of TXT become frozen. In a tunnel of light, a girl figure is seen and the ice that trapped the limbs begins to melt. There are several teasers left for ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ On May 2, Big Hit Music shared apromotion calendarforChapter of Chaos: FREEZE. Depending on the schedule, three different concept photos will be released forChapter of Chaos: FREEZE, Conceptual photo: world, Conceptual photo: boy and Conceptual photo: you. Concept Photo: World will be on display on May 15 at 11 a.m. EDT, and Concept Photo: Boy will be released on May 17 at 11 a.m. EDT. Conceptual photo: You will be shared online at 11 a.m. EDT on May 19. Big Hit Music will unveil the album’s tracklist on May 24 at 11 a.m. EDT. MOA will see a preview of the album at 11 a.m. EDT on May 25. A special track will air on May 26 at 11 a.m. EDT on TikTok. RELATED: TOMORROW X TOGETHER Release Promotion Schedule for ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ There will be two music video teasers for the album’s first single. The first teaser will be released on May 28 at 11 a.m. EDT, and the second will be shared online on May 29 at 11 a.m. EDT. TXT will release the music video for the first single fromChapter of Chaos: FREEZEMay 31 at 5 a.m. EDT.







