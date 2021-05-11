Entertainment
WWE Raw results, recap, notes: Braun Strowman sends last message to Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre
For the second consecutive episode of Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was there to prove his superiority against one of his future opponents at WrestleMania Backlash. Monday night that meant a clash with former champion Drew McIntyre in the main event.
Of course, Braun Strowman – the third play in the upcoming Triple Threat – was sure to fit into the match between Lashley and McIntyre. Despite urging from Lashley’s associate MVP, Strowman not only set his sights on McIntyre, but also tackled Lashley in a big beat after the pair’s match, sending one last message before the event. Sunday pay-per-view.
CBS Sports was with you all night, bringing you recaps and highlights of all the ThunderDome action inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa.
Braun Strowman feeds everyone
At the start of the show, MVP was shown walking into Braun Strowman’s locker room. MVP told Strowman he was just there to talk business, claiming Bobby Lashley didn’t beat Strowman last week, Drew McIntyre did – and even Lashley knew it. MVP then came up with the idea that if McIntyre was injured, the planned triple threat match at WrestleMania Backlash would instead be a direct match between Stowman and Lashley for Lashley’s title.
Drew McIntyre beats. Bobby Lashley via disqualification after the intervention of Braun Strowman. After the expected back-and-forth, McIntyre hit Lashley with a Claymore. Strowman’s music hit before McIntyre could score the spit and Strowman attacked from behind. Strowman then shook Lashley’s hand and shared a hug before hitting Lashley with a powerslam. A powerslam for McIntyre was next and another for Lashley, this time leading the champion through the ring barricade. Strowman closed the show with a final powerslam on McIntyre.
The Raw trend of just switching players and picking up exactly the same angles as the week before continued here. Last week it was Lashley vs. Strowman ending with McIntyre exposing everyone. This week it was a bit more dominant beat with Strowman and McIntyre switching places. When you can tell exactly how things are going to play out, that’s not great. Quality: C-
What else happened on WWE Raw?
- Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have won. Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax via pinfall when Asuka pinned Baszler after a running knee. Alexa Bliss interrupted the match with Lily, saying they wanted to “keep an eye on someone”. Bliss and the doll then watched the game from a swing on the entrance ramp.
- Jinder Mahal defeats. Jeff Hardy via pinfall with the Khallas. Mahal was returning to Raw after a long absence due to injury. He featured two great men who accompanied him to the ring as Veer and Shanky.
- RKBro and The New Day def. AJ Styles, Omos, Elias and Jaxson Ryker via pinfall when Randy Orton hit Elias with an RKO. After the match, Orton reminded Riddle of who he was, hitting both New Day members with RKOs.
- Sheamus def. Humbert Carrillo via referee stop. The match ended after what appeared to be a legitimate injury to Carrillo when he attempted a sunset electric bomb from the ring apron to the ground, but landed awkwardly with Sheamus above him. After a brief break, the match was called off and Sheamus was declared the winner.
- Shelton Benjamin beats. Cedric Alexander via pinfall with a t-bone suplex. Alexander dominated the game but let his temper take over, leaving an opening for the shock finish.
- Rhea Ripley beats. Asuka via pinfall with Riptide. The match was announced by Sonya Deville after saying she suggested it and thought it was a good idea. Charlotte Flair came to ringside for the match, obviously the person who seeded the idea of getting the women beaten ahead of the Backlash triple threat match for the Ripley’s Raw Women’s Championship.
- Damian Priest beats. John Morrison via pinfall with Hit the Lights. The match featured the stipulation that the winner would pick the stipulation for Priest vs The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash. For the second straight game between Priest and Morrison, Miz’s interference backfired and possibly cost Morrison the game.
