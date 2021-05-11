WWE Raw results, recap, notes: Braun Strowman sends last message to Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre

For the second consecutive episode of Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was there to prove his superiority against one of his future opponents at WrestleMania Backlash. Monday night that meant a clash with former champion Drew McIntyre in the main event.

Of course, Braun Strowman – the third play in the upcoming Triple Threat – was sure to fit into the match between Lashley and McIntyre. Despite urging from Lashley’s associate MVP, Strowman not only set his sights on McIntyre, but also tackled Lashley in a big beat after the pair’s match, sending one last message before the event. Sunday pay-per-view.

Braun Strowman feeds everyone

At the start of the show, MVP was shown walking into Braun Strowman’s locker room. MVP told Strowman he was just there to talk business, claiming Bobby Lashley didn’t beat Strowman last week, Drew McIntyre did – and even Lashley knew it. MVP then came up with the idea that if McIntyre was injured, the planned triple threat match at WrestleMania Backlash would instead be a direct match between Stowman and Lashley for Lashley’s title.

Drew McIntyre beats. Bobby Lashley via disqualification after the intervention of Braun Strowman. After the expected back-and-forth, McIntyre hit Lashley with a Claymore. Strowman’s music hit before McIntyre could score the spit and Strowman attacked from behind. Strowman then shook Lashley’s hand and shared a hug before hitting Lashley with a powerslam. A powerslam for McIntyre was next and another for Lashley, this time leading the champion through the ring barricade. Strowman closed the show with a final powerslam on McIntyre.

The Raw trend of just switching players and picking up exactly the same angles as the week before continued here. Last week it was Lashley vs. Strowman ending with McIntyre exposing everyone. This week it was a bit more dominant beat with Strowman and McIntyre switching places. When you can tell exactly how things are going to play out, that’s not great. Quality: C-

What else happened on WWE Raw?