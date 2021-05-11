Bollywood actors who gave up lucrative careers to pursue their passion





Bollywood or the Hindi film industry has helped many artists to pursue their true passion. While many actors decide at an early age that they want to act, many others pursue very different careers until they change their mind. Let’s take a look at some actors who have had very different careers, before pursuing their passion for the theater. John abraham John Abraham has been a star for so long that people forget he started his career working in an advertising agency as a media planner. John had done his MBA from Mumbai Educational Trust in 1998 and worked, while trying his hand at modeling. It was thanks to modeling that he landed his first film Jism. Parineeti chopra The actress may be winning hearts with her various roles now, but Parineeti was actually planning on becoming an investment banker. Parineeti moved to London at age 17 where she obtained a triple degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School. She returned to India after the 2009 recession and worked as a public relations consultant at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. She entered Bollywood with the film YRF Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. Soha Ali Khan Soha’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, and brother Saif Ali Khan may have been established actors, but her parents didn’t want her to become an actress. Soha has a brilliant CV. She received her BA from Balliol College, University of Oxford. She then obtained a master’s degree in international relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. According to her book, she worked as an investment banker and secretly quit her job when offered a movie. However, the film did not come to fruition. She finally made her debut in 2004 with the movie Dil Maange More. Ranveer Singh Before making his debut with the Baaja Baaraat group, Ranveer Singh worked in advertising. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, United States. He then worked as a copywriter for reputable agencies like O&M and JWT. Ranveer is now one of Bollywood’s biggest stars with many blockbusters to his name. Taapsee Pannu Before winning awards for his critically acclaimed performances, Taapsee was actually an engineer. Actress Thappad did computer engineering at Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in Delhi, then worked as a software engineer. Taapsee then took part in the Get Gorgeous reality show which led him to his modeling and later on his film journey. Riteish Deshmukh Did you know that Riteish Deshmukh had an architectural firm called Revolutions? The actor wanted a career in architecture and trained in it. A graduate in architecture from the Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute, he worked in an architectural firm in New York. He also trained in theater at the prestigious The Lee Strasberg Theater in New York. Randeep Hooda Randeep Hooda is a talented actor who has given many memorable performances in Bollywood. However, he started on a very different tangent. The actor holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business and human resource management from Melbourne, Australia. Back in India, Randeep worked in a marketing firm. He made his debut with Mira Nair’s critically acclaimed film Monsoon Wedding. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

