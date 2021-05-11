Venom: May there be carnage

Connect with us

With movie releases on hold for a year, fans are more than excited to finally see the latest trailer forVenom: May there be carnagehit the internet with all the intentions of a huge and entertaining theatrical release. It’s been a long time coming and fans are overflowing with thoughts.

Of course, Twitter hosts a lot of hilarious, relatable, or honest opinions, and there is certainly no exception when it comes to reactions to this trailer. From Hardy and Harrelson’s range hesitation to sheer excitement, it’s time to watch some of the best reactions Twitter users have to offer.

ten Disappointing?

Josh2Gud4U's Twitter reaction to Venom Let There Be Carnage trailer

After so much anticipation, there is certainly a few people on Twitterwho found the trailer a bit disappointing. While there is certainly no shortage of excitement seeing Hardy return and Carnage making an actual appearance, this user is not in the minority.

There really isn’t a whole lot of glamor, suspense, or excitement in the trailer. Will people still flock to the theater to see it? Probably, but they might be a bit more hesitant about what the movie actually entails.

9 Football, especially

Everyone on the internet has their eyes set on the most obscure details, and the jacket Tom Hardy wore as Eddie Brock certainly wasn’t something viewers were going to miss.

In fact, the fans are either totally on board or totally not. This user, however, is like many and applauds this little outfit choice with as much enthusiasm for the Detroit Lions as they do for the actual release of this film.

8 Tom Hardy – That’s it.

If there’s anything that’s going to get all the fans to theaters, it’s Tom Hardy. This talented and lovable actor is the Eddie Brock that everyone needed, and they can’t wait to get another feature film with him.

See Tom Hardy; Watch the movie. As this Twitter user states, it really is that easy. It’s pretty hard to contain all the excitement about this idol, and this time around, he can really pair well with the symbiote.

7 A lack of romance

There are actually a lot of fans on Twitter who have a lot of dreams of the expedition, from Carnage and Venom to Venom and Eddie to Eddie and Cletus. Of course, there was also a lack of Anne of Michelle Williams, and a complete lack of romance in general.

Despite who’s shipping what, this user isn’t the only one who points out that there needs to be a little more love action instead of combat. However, no one knows what kind of romance is actually hitting the big screen!

6 Some pointers

Everything in a trailer can’t be perfect after all. But this Twitter user was quite succinct and to the point in pointing out flaws that most people strongly agree with. The gorgeous and wonderful Michelle Williams only gets a brief flash of lightning in the trailer, which is definitely not enough.

Beyond that, it’s certainly been said that fans don’t see the other characters anymore, especially the women in this movie. Of course, that brief trailer was just a teaser – and there’s probably a lot more excitement to come.

5 Woody Harrelson is the real star

While there is no shortage of love for Tom Hardy, there might even be more love for Woody Harrelson. This iconic and legendary actor is truly destroying every role he plays, and he’s certainly worthy of stealing the entire series, as this Tweet points out.

Frankly, it’s about time Harrelson put on his villainous hat and hit the big screen, especially as one of the most popular Marvel villains in comic book history. With these two pros on board, this movie needs to at least get the interim part out of the park.

4 Is it even real?

Some Twitter users were quick to joke about how long they’ve all been waiting for this trailer to finally arrive. So much so that all of the teasers and the actual official trailer are all mixed up into one.

This Tweet is a hilarious nod to it, but it’s time for fans to buckle up and just watch Sony’s real official trailer over and over again – and anxiously wait for another one or another. the film is finally coming to the big screen.

3 Andy Serkis on Tumblr?

This Tumblr post is actually pretty hysterical, mainly because it literally explains the entire opening scene of the new trailer. Maybe, just maybe, Andy Serkis is really exploring Twitter for what fans really want and need.

Fans can thank Andy Serkis for giving fans what they dreamed of. Additionally, there really isn’t an Andy Serkis movie that hasn’t impressed the masses, so fans can certainly look forward to another action flick with his name behind it.

2 Movie fans wanted it all along

Despite huge fandom for Venom and Tom Hardy playing the role, the first film definitely had a fair share of reviews. A pretty universal opinion on Twitter after the trailer’s release is that this one is infinitely better.

So much so that the fans thinkthis is the movie that should have been shot. Fans want Carnage and Venom – end of story. As this Twitter user points out, it’s about time moviegoers got what they expected.

1 True fans

Despite a few flaws and hesitation, there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that fans are absolutely thrilled to see this new movie. It might have been on everyone’s mind, but now it’s all any true fan can think of.

It’s definitely time for some Venom swag, and all about it. There’s no way to hold this fandom back from its excitement now that the trailer has been released – and Twitter certainly isn’t even far mad at it.

