Hero Nagarjuna’s ongoing action thriller directed by Praveen Sattaru has been temporarily stuck during the current pandemic situation. In the still-untitled film, Nag will be seen playing a former London-based RAW agent who returns to India after suddenly receiving a call from his sister after 20 years.

Apparently, action elements aside, the movie also has a lot of significance for brother-sister emotions. Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Gul Panag plays Nag’s sister in the film. The story of the film is about Nag’s pursuit to save his family.

Nag worked high enough for his role. He took online courses in Israeli martial arts in the form of Krav Maga and Japanese samurai sword fighting. Kajal is the main lady of this production Narayandas Narang, P Ram Mohan Rao and Sharat Marar.

