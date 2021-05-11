Marvel fan creates Marvel Studios marching band using hand-cranked music box





By now we’ve all heard the Marvel Studios fanfare probably dozens of times, and even with the changes that were made to the visual presentation when playing before a new movie or show, we never got it. heard like that. The YouTube Music Box Rox account revealed a music box that plays the opening fanfare music of Michael Giacchino, complete with images of Marvel characters like Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor, The Falcon, and Captain America, in addition to the Marvel Studios logo. , on the card that plays the song. Watch the full music box fanfare video below! The Marvel FanFare premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in the summer of 2016 and began appearing ahead of Marvel Studios films starting with Doctor Strange. He would traditionally appear ahead of films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War, with a modified version appearing before Spider-Man: Homecoming with an instrumental version of the classic Spider-Man cartoon theme (Spider-Man: Far From Home would include Whitney Houston’s “I’ll Always Love You” on the Marvel logo). Avengers: Endgame would be the most different version of the Marvel Studios logo before any of their releases, featuring the song “Dear Mr. Fantasy” from Traffic and cleverly editing all of the characters that had been kidnapped by Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. A new version of the Black Panther opening has been released on Disney + to pay homage to Chadwick Boseman. Now over a decade into the experience of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios has never been in such a unique and interesting place for their storytelling style and the breadth of what they are capable of. . This year alone, the first two original Marvel Studios shows premiered on Disney +, with four more shows scheduled to premiere this year, and four feature films set to debut in theaters. “When we start with a movie, we hope there will be a second part, we hope there will be a third part, but we don’t factor that into part 1,” Feige said in an interview. with Hollywood journalist. “Some of the shows that I mentioned that we’re about to start filming, we keep in mind a structure that would lead to a season two or a season three in a more direct way compared to a show like WandaVision. that goes into a feature film. , “ The next MCU chapters to hit theaters will be Black Widow on July 9, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3, Marvel’s Eternals on November 5, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17.

