RASHMIKA MANDANNA SOON TO DEBUT IN BOLLYWOOD WITH MISSION MAJNU

In her next fight against seasoned veteran Bi Killer Bee Nguyen, Indian wrestling superstar Ritu Phogat will build on the skills that have led her to become the world’s largest martial arts organization. Ritu is set to take on Nguyen at ONE: DANGAL, a delayed tape event at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore which airs on May 15. The Indian Tigress hasn’t made his game plan a secret for this fight. The 26-year-old will be looking to knock Nguyen down and finish her on the mat. I think Bis’ weakness is that his fight is not as strong and therefore my strength will be his weakness. Due to my wrestling history, I should be able to defeat Bi effectively and should be able to finish him off, Ritu said in an official statement. Ritu made headlines in 2019 when she announced that she would be transitioning to the Circle. National icon of a famous wrestling family from his native India, Ritu made his ONE Championship debut two years ago and has since racked up an unblemished win-lose list, beating his first four opponents in impressive fashion. Meanwhile, Nguyen has been having a rough time lately. Ritu is convinced that she can continue her winning streak and face her Vietnamese-American foe another heartbreaking setback. Bi is a great fighter because she is more experienced. I’ve studied all of his previous games and his standing play has been extremely strong, Ritu said. It will be a great watch for the fans as it will let them know if the wrestling or the strike gets the upper hand in this game, she added. ONE: DANGAL features a host of Indian martial arts stars and aims to showcase the best that India has to offer. In the main event, Indian wrestling champion Arjan Singh Bhullar challenges Filipino-American superstar Brandon The Truth Vera for the ONE Heavyweight World Title. Other Indian athletes scheduled for action include Gurdarshan Saint Lion Mangat and Roshan Mainam. Ritu believes that if Nguyens’ experience poses a threat, focusing on her own game plan and what she brings to the table will be enough to make up for whatever Killer Bee brings to the table. She swears to show fans how much she’s improved, and maybe a new side to her game that fans haven’t yet discovered.







