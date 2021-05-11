Farhan Akhtars Boss Responds To Troll Who Called Him VIP Brat Getting Vaccinated Out Of Turn





Farhan Akhtar shared this photo (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar) Strong points Farhan Akhtar had recently received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

He responded to the Twitter user who criticized him

“The reader is for 45+,” Farhan wrote in his response to the user. New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who recently received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-in in Andheri, Maharashtra, was criticized on Monday by a Twitter user, who called him a “kid. VIP”. The Twitter user criticized Farhan Akhtar for using the vaccination center while driving because he believed it was “only” for the elderly. “Another VIP kid Farhan Akhar is getting vaccinated out of his turn at the drive for seniors over 60,” the Twitter user wrote. He further accused the actor of having “used his status for vaccination”, as he wrote: “Either he is over 60, or a physical disability that we do not know, or he used his status for vaccination. Shutting down the Twitter user, the 47-year-old actor responded to his tweet and clarified that the drive-thru vaccination center had been set up for citizens over 45. something constructive for society with your time like wasting your phone, ”Farhan wrote in his response to the user. Check out Farhan Akhtar’s tweet here: The drive in is for 45+ .. now do something constructive for the company with your time like waste your phone. https://t.co/zLgyhhtQIO Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 10, 2021 The 47-year-old actor announced on Twitter on Saturday that he had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a drive-in. He also thanked the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the streamlined vaccination campaign process at the facility. “I got my first shot today driving to Andheri Sports Complex. Thanks to BMC and Mumbai Police for the streamlined system. For those waiting their turn, the process takes 2-3 hours (for moment), so be patient. water and a snack, if needed. Stay safe, “Farhan Akhtar tweeted. Take a look at his tweet here: I had my first shot today by car at the Andheri sports complex. thank’s for @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the simplified system.

For those who are waiting their turn, the process takes 2-3 hours (for now), so please be patient. Bring water and a snack, if needed. Be careful. Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 8, 2021 Besides Farhan, several other Bollywood celebrities have recently come out to receive their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of these celebrities include Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza. In terms of work, Farhan Akhtar will soon be seen in the sports drama Toofan. The film was scheduled to premiere on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on May 21, but has been postponed in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Farhan Akhtar.







