Shweta Tiwari shares CCTV video to prove Abhinav Kohli physically abused her and Reyansh

On Monday, Shweta Tiwari shared CCTV footage on her Instagram handle to prove that Abhinav Kohli physically assaulted her and her son Reyansh. His video comes after Abhinavs’ Instagram post, where he is seen asking where his sons are and accusing Shweta of leaving Reyansh behind to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 amid the pandemic. In the video shared by Abhinav, he is seen accusing the actress of illegally detaining their son and keeping him in an undisclosed location.

SHWETA TIWARI ALLEGES ABHINAV KOHLI PHYSICALLY ASSAULTED SHE AND REYANSH

Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share two videos. The first video is CCTV footage from his company while the second clip featuring Reyansh was captured at home. In the first video which is not very clear, a woman can be seen holding a baby while a man (who Shweta says is Abhinav) manhandles them both. The second video appears to have been recorded by Palak. It shows Reyansh hiding under a blanket, frightened. She also added that she might delete the post later.

Now let the truth come out !!!! (But it’s not going to stay on my account forever, I will end up deleting it, I post this right away to reveal the truth, then it goes out) That’s why my child is afraid of him! After this incident, my child was scared for over a month, he was so scared that he didn’t even sleep properly at night! His hand ached for over 2 weeks. Even now, he’s afraid his daddy will come home or meet him. I cannot let my child go through this mental trauma .. I do my best to keep him calm and happy! But this horrible man is making sure my baby’s sanity is back to square one! If it isn’t physical violence, what is it !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ?? These are the CCTV footage from my company (sic), Shweta wrote while sharing the video.

EKTA KAPOOR, KARANVIR BOHRA GET OUT OF SHWETA TIWARI

After Shweta Tiwari shared the video, Ekta Kapoor commented on the post, saying: Why isn’t this guy arrested (sic). Teejay Sidhu, wife of Karanvir Bohras, wrote: It’s a very sick and sad mentality that everyone stands there shamelessly and watches? And some have even left. There was a struggle and NOBODY tried to help or find out what was going on (sic). Karanvir urges Shweta to file a lawsuit against Abhinav. Mom pls file a case immediately..it’s inhuman … really really can’t see this, i can imagine what she’s been going through … pls pls take it out of your life (sic), he wrote.

RESPONSE FROM ABHINAV KOHLIS

After Shweta Tiwari shared the post accusing Abhinav Kohli of physically assaulting her and her son Reyansh, the actor presented his side of the story. Abhinav shared over an hour-long video and captioned it, Let the Truth Out (sic), in retaliation for Shwetas’ post.

THE MARRIED LIFE OF SHWETA TIWARIS

Shweta Tiwari married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998. The couple welcomed their first child together, Palak Tiwari, in 2000. 9 years after her marriage to Raja, Shweta filed for divorce and complained that she had suffered abuse. domestic violence during her marriage to him.

Shweta married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 after dating for a while. Reyansh, their son, was born in 2016. The actress filed a domestic violence complaint against Abhinav in 2017 as a result of which he was taken into police custody. Abhinav and Shweta separated in 2017.

Currently, Shweta Tiwari is in Cape Town with other celebrities shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

