Connect with us

Entertainment

Shweta Tiwari shares CCTV video to prove Abhinav Kohli physically abused her and Reyansh

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


On Monday, Shweta Tiwari shared CCTV footage on her Instagram handle to prove that Abhinav Kohli physically assaulted her and her son Reyansh. His video comes after Abhinavs’ Instagram post, where he is seen asking where his sons are and accusing Shweta of leaving Reyansh behind to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 amid the pandemic. In the video shared by Abhinav, he is seen accusing the actress of illegally detaining their son and keeping him in an undisclosed location.

SHWETA TIWARI ALLEGES ABHINAV KOHLI PHYSICALLY ALLEGES SHE AND REYANSH

Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share two videos. The first video is CCTV footage from his company while the second clip featuring Reyansh was captured at home. In the first video which is not very clear, a woman can be seen holding a baby while a man (who Shweta says is Abhinav) manhandles them both. The second video appears to have been recorded by Palak. It shows Reyansh hiding under a blanket, frightened. She also added that she might delete the post later.

Now let the truth come out !!!! (But it’s not going to stay on my account forever, I will end up deleting it, I post this right away to reveal the truth, then it goes out) That’s why my child is afraid of him! After this incident, my child was scared for over a month, he was so scared that he didn’t even sleep properly at night! His hand ached for over 2 weeks. Even now, he’s afraid his daddy will come home or meet him. I cannot let my child go through this mental trauma .. I do my best to keep him calm and happy! But this horrible man is making sure my baby’s sanity is back to square one! If it isn’t physical violence, what is it !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ?? These are the CCTV footage from my company (sic), Shweta wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the videos here:

EKTA KAPOOR, KARANVIR BOHRA GET OUT OF SHWETA TIWARI

After Shweta Tiwari shared the video, Ekta Kapoor commented on the post, saying: Why isn’t this guy arrested (sic). Teejay Sidhu, wife of Karanvir Bohras, wrote: It’s a very sick and sad mentality that everyone stands there shamelessly and watches? And some have even left. There was a struggle and NOBODY tried to help or find out what was going on (sic). Karanvir urges Shweta to file a lawsuit against Abhinav. Mom pls file a case immediately..it’s inhuman … really really can’t see this, i can imagine what she’s been going through … pls pls take it out of your life (sic), he wrote.

Check out some of the comments below:

RESPONSE FROM ABHINAV KOHLIS

After Shweta Tiwari shared the post accusing Abhinav Kohli of physically assaulting her and her son Reyansh, the actor presented his side of the story. Abhinav shared over an hour-long video and captioned it, Let the Truth Out (sic), in retaliation for Shwetas’ post.

Watch the video here:

THE MARRIED LIFE OF SHWETA TIWARIS

Shweta Tiwari married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998. The couple welcomed their first child together, Palak Tiwari, in 2000. 9 years after her marriage to Raja, Shweta filed for divorce and complained that she had suffered abuse. domestic violence during her marriage to him.

Shweta married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 after dating for a while. Reyansh, their son, was born in 2016. The actress filed a domestic violence complaint against Abhinav in 2017 as a result of which he was taken into police custody. Abhinav and Shweta separated in 2017.

Currently, Shweta Tiwari is in Cape Town with other celebrities shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

READ ALSO | As Shweta Tiwari leaves for Cape Town, ex-husband Abhinav Kohli asks where my child is

READ ALSO | Shweta Tiwari talks about her fight against domestic violence. Watch



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: