NBC won’t air 2022 Golden Globes to berate Hollywood Foreign Press AssociationExBulletin

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Hollywood Forei NBC said “no, thanks” to the Golden Globes next year, telling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association it needs to come to terms with the lack of diversity and other recently uncovered issues. The network is the latest company to move away from the press group which accused self-business, corruption and conflict of interest. “We continue to believe the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement Monday. “However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we are convinced that the HFPA needs time to get it right. As such, NBC will not be showing the 2022 Golden Globes. ‘organization is executing its plan, we hope we will be able to air the show in January 2023. “ The 86-member organization has struggled to clean up its reputation and voted last week for a revision proposal This includes finding a new CEO, a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion lead, and a hotline to report behavior violations. This also starts a search for new members, which currently does not include any black people. But the promises of transformation have done little to appease entertainment companies. On the same day the HFPA approved the new plan, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos announced the streaming company was severing ties to the Golden Globes. “We do not believe that these proposed new policies, particularly with respect to the size and speed of membership growth, will address the HFPA’s systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards. on how your members should operate, ”Sarandos said in a letter to HFPA’s Board of Directors obtained by NPR. “We are therefore ceasing all activity with your organization until more significant changes are made.” Amazon Studios also gave the HFPA the ultimatum of change or whatever. “We have not worked with the HFPA since these issues were first raised, and like the rest of the industry, we are waiting for a sincere and meaningful resolution before moving forward,” said Jennifer Salke, who runs the studio, in a statement. according to at The Hollywood Reporter. And in another devastating blow to the besieged organization, WarnerMedia said on Sunday it was no longer engaging with the HFPA either. “While we welcome HFPA members’ endorsement of the Transition Plan for Radical Reform, we do not believe the plan goes far enough to address the scale of our concerns, and your timeline does not reflect of the immediate need by which these problems must be solved. Wrote Ann Sarnoff, President and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks WarnerMedia and the heads of several other divisions of the company in a letter. He continued, “WarnerMedia Studios and Networks will continue to refrain from direct engagement with the HFPA, including sanctioned press conferences and invitations to cover other industry events with talent, until that these changes be implemented. “ Sar added that the boycott “includes work with HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Warner Bros. Television, TNT and TBS.”

