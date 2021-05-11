Horoscope for Tuesday, May 11





Anniversary today (05/11/21). Your career is blooming this year. Reap the rewards of the lingering behind-the-scenes action. Collaborating strategically with financial delays or deficits this spring leads to fresh summer money. Take on a personal challenge next winter to gain valuable insight to help boost shared finances. You are on a professional roll. To get the benefit, check the day ranking: 10 is the easiest day, 0 is the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a 9th Start a lucrative phase of the New Moon. Step into new prosperity over the next few weeks. Discover the fresh markets. Take advantage of win-win situations. Strengthen the foundations. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is 9 Take charge. Develop your talents, abilities and skills with this New Moon in your sign. Start a two week period of personal growth. Shine your light. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today, 7 Insights, Breakthroughs, and Revelations sparkle in the darkness of Taurus New Moon. Dreams seem close at hand. Take advantage of a two-week philosophical and spiritual phase. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is 8 Connect for shared love, support and appreciation. The next phase benefits the team’s efforts. Grow through friendships, social media, and community involvement after the New Moon. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today, 9 professional opportunities light up this New Moon in Taurus. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Your career and your influence are increasing. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is an 8 study with a master. A two-week phase promoting the educational exploration of germs under this New Moon. Consider new perspectives. Make bold connections, contributions and discoveries. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is 8 Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase begins with this new moon. Start a profitable initiative together. Help each other. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is a 9 Start a new chapter together. The partnership blooms for two weeks under this Taurus new moon. Collaborations flourish. Help each other. Strengthen the bonds and deepen the roots. Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) Today is a 9 Your physical movements appear forceful. This new moon arouses increasing health and strength. Put your heart in your actions. Train for good performance. Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Today is an 8 This New Moon initiates a family phase, fun and passionate. A romantic relationship is transformed. Everything is for love and love for all. Have fun. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today, 7 Wrap your love around home and family. A blissful domestic phase occurs with this New Moon. Seeds germinate, planted a long time ago. Share the harvest. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a benefit thanks to communications. Breakthroughs occur in the conversation under the New Moon in Taurus. Build powerful bonds. Invite to participate. Creative projects reach new heights. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her column on horoscopes inherited from her mother Linda Blacks. She is happy to receive comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to www.nancyblack.com.)







