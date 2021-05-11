Writer and actor Madampu Kunjukuttan dies





The 81-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur



Prominent writer and actor Madampu Kunjukuttan died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday. He was 81 years old. Kunjukuttan, who had been in pain for some time, tested positive for COVID-19 when he was admitted to hospital with fever and respiratory discomfort on Sunday evening. Originally from Kiralur in Thrissur District, Madampu Shankaran Namboodiri, known as Madampu Kunjikuttan, has written numerous screenplays for Malayalam films. He also starred in films. Kunjukuttan won the national award for best screenwriter for the film Karunam, directed by Jayaraj, in 2000. He has also written scripts for films like Makalkku, Gourishankaram, Saphalam, Karunam and Deshadanam. A prolific writer, Kunjukuttan won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Best Novel in 1983. His famous novel Bhrashtu, who told the real story of Kuriyedathu Thathri who was expelled from the Namboodiri community, portrayed the abusive standards of the patriarchal system. His other famous books include Ashwathamavu, Mahaprasthanam, Avighnamasthu, Entharo Mahanubhavulu, Nishadam, Pathalam, Aryavartham, Amruthasya Puthra, and Thonnyasam. Known for his fascination with elephants, Kunjukuttan was an expert in Mathanga Leela (Science of Elephants), Vedas and Philosophy. He participated in the 2001 Kodungallur Assembly election on a BJP ticket, but did not win. His film career includes roles in Anachantham, Pothan vava, Vadakkunnathan, Agninakshatram, Kattu Vannu Vilichappol, Karunam, Agnisakshi, Deshadanam, Aaram Thampuran, Aswathamavu and Chitrasalabahm, among others. Kerala Sahitya Akademi President Vaishakhan and Secretary KP Mohanan expressed their condolences on Kunjukuttan’s death. “He was a great writer who skillfully linked Indian mythology to present day realities. By telling the story of Kuriyedathu Thathri in his book Bhrashtu, he described the plight of women at that time and their efforts to fight against discriminatory standards. He was part of the reform movements of the Namboodiri community, ”he said.

