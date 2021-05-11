Dia Mirza says there is ‘rampant sexism’ in Bollywood, admits ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has sexism’





Actor Dia Mirza has opened up about sexism in the Hindi film industry. The actor also admitted that his 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein had sexist elements. She made her acting debut with the film. Dia spoke about life in a patriarchal society and the prevalence of “rampant sexism” in an industry “largely male-run”. She said she had worked with people who were part of sexist cinema. “People wrote, thought and made sexist films and I was part of those stories… Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has sexism in it… I was playing with these people. I was working with these people. It’s crazy. I will give you small examples. A makeup artist could only be a man, couldn’t be a woman. A hairdresser should only be a woman … When I started working in films, there were at best four or five women on everything with a crew with a unit of over 120 people … sometimes 180 people, ”she told Brut India. “We live in a patriarchal society and it is a largely male-run industry. So there is a creeping sexism. And I think a lot of it isn’t even conscious sexism because there are so many men who are writers, who are directors. , who are actors, who are not even aware of their sexist thinking, ”she added. Dia is known for her acting career and for winning the Miss Asia-Pacific crown in 2000. She and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi got married earlier this year and are currently expecting their first child. The actor made the announcement by sharing a photo, cradling his baby bump in the Maldives, where the couple went for their honeymoon. Also Read: Farhan Akhtar Denies Unfair Driving Access to Vaccination Center Due to Celebrity Status, Shares Reservation Screenshot Dia has starred in several films such as Sanju, Parineeta, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Love Breakups Zindagi. Recently, she was seen with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Saiyami Kher in Wild Dog.



