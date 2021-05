Actor accused of being the mastermind of Operation Cocaine

Putu Winchester-Stanton, a former Australian actor, was among those arrested for their alleged roles in a cocaine ring in Byron Bay, a popular tourist area in New South Wales, Australia. The 44-year-old has been arrested in Mullumbimby and faces 10 drug charges, including supplying commercial quantities of illicit drugs and knowingly leading a criminal group, reports the Sydney Morning Herald. Six other men were arrested following the police investigation into the cocaine supply in Byron Bay. After opening an investigation in October 2020, police executed four search warrants on April 22, including one at a business in Byron Bay. The other three were in houses in Mullumbimby, Bangalow and Byron Bay. Police reportedly seized approximately 340 grams of cocaine and over 25,000 Australian dollars (approximately 19,500 US dollars). Winchester-Stanton was the oldest of the men arrested. The other men arrested included three 30-year-old men; Bodene Robertson, 32; Clayton MacDonald, 44; and a 24 year old man. Robertson was charged with 16 offenses. MacDonald faces charges of supplying an indicted amount of a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group. Robertson and MacDonald appeared in court on Monday and were not released on bail. Their next hearing is scheduled for July 5. The 254-year-old has been granted conditional release and will appear in court on May 24. The arrests highlight the continuing illicit drug problem at the popular tourist destination, Northern Region Director of Operations, Acting Superintendent Greg Thomas APM, told the Morning Herald. “The Far North coast is increasingly popular with domestic tourists, and it is our job to ensure that locals and visitors alike feel safe in our holiday towns,” he said. -he explains. Winchester-Stanton has not appeared in a movie or TV show since 2018 Hell is light, according to his IMDb page. He starred in the series Heartbreak High and At home and away. In September 2020, he made headlines in Australia for criticizing Melbourne folks and other tourists visiting Byron Bay in a Herald sun interview. “You can spot the Melbournians in a second,” he said at the time. “They just smell of Melbourne. Puffer jackets and ironed jeans. I mean what the hell is that?” The actor also called tourists “greedy and selfish” about their visit during the coronavirus lockdown in Melbourne. “They’re probably here spending other people’s money,” Winchester-Stanton said. “If they’re sneaky enough to get here during this pandemic, then imagine what else they’re doing. They’re making my skin crawl.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos