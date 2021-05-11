NCT Dreams Hot Sauce album sells at 671396 on day one, debuts at number 1 – Manila Bulletin





NCT Dream (Twitter) K-pop group NCT Dreams’ debut studio album, Hot Sauce, sold over 600,000 copies and debuted at # 1 on the music charts. With Hot Sauce, NCT Dream broke their own record by generating 1,716,571 pre-order copies as of May 9, an increase of 243% from their last album Reload, according to SM Entertainment. Koreas Hanteo Chart revealed that Hot Sauce sold 671,396 copies on the first day of its release on May 10, surpassing first week sales of 412,458 copies for Reload, which also sold 374,165 copies on first day of release. On the Gaon Music Chart, Hot Sauce sold 481,044 copies on May 10 and secured # 1 in the daily retail album chart. At their press conference for the album on May 10, the members of NCT Dream spoke about their growth as artists, especially now that they’ve come of age. “As NCT Dream, our priority was to present concepts like growth and youth, but now we’ve all grown into adults. We thought it was important to show how we have matured over the past few years and achieve a performance that only NCT ​​Dream can achieve, ”said Haechan, according to Yonhap News. Jisung said the Hot Sauce recording was different, saying, “We were more relaxed than when we were minors. And since we have gained experience, we also have know-how. According to Jeno, “When we made our debut we were young, that was the most important factor. If I compare it to taste, we only had one flavor as a team. But now we’ve added more flavors. Mark said that because they are now adults, they can work more nights. “By law, we can now film until 10 pm. We can shoot our music video late at night, which is great, ”he says. While the pre-orders of 1.71 million are impressive, Mark said, “The fact that the seven of us get to be on this album is precious. Our biggest ambition was not to waste time and focus on the days we are together, and so far we have done well. Our priority is to keep this pace. “More than charts and numbers, my goal is to stay happy and fun while focusing on this album. Being happy, having fun and doing your best – these are the things that matter most, ”said Renjun.



