Sonu Sood Brings Oxygen Plant From France For COVID-19 Relief To India | Hindi movie news





Bollywood actor Sonu Sood brings oxygen factories from France and other countries to set up at various locations in India. Sonu Sood plans to install at least four of the oxygen plants in India’s worst-hit COVID-19 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra. “We have seen a lot of people suffer from the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have it now, and we are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen factories will not only provide entire hospitals, but will receive also these oxygen cylinders. refilled, which will solve a major problem for people with Covid-19, ”Sonu said.



According to an official statement, the first plant has already been ordered and will arrive in 10 to 12 days from France. Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood added: “Time is the biggest challenge for us right now and we are doing our best to make sure everything happens on time and that we do not lose any more lives.” The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people and the number of positive COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly, many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and others have come forward to contribute to help people paralyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others, have used social media to amplify the voices of those in need. Previously, Yash Raj Films also took a step forward and pledged to vaccinate daily workers across the entire Hindi film industry. YRF also launched the “Saathi” initiative to provide financial support to all Bollywood daily workers. Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new film titled “Kisaan”, which will be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film ‘Acharya’.

