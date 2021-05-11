This ‘Haunting Of Hill House’ actor appeared in the Disney + series, ‘WandaVision’





Some know Julian Hilliard as Netflix’s lovable, slightly haunted Luke Crain The Haunting of Hill House. However, this young actor had a very different role for the original Disney + Marvel series., WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Here’s what we know about this actor and his plans outside of the Netflix horror series. The cast of the first season 1 of Netflix “The Haunting Of Hill House” | Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images Netflixs Haunting of Hill House Starred Julian Hilliard as Young Luke It was one of the most haunted houses in America, according to the novels by Steve Crains. Netflix’s original horror series told the story of a family in its early years in the mysterious Hill House. For several episodes, fans watched life in the house go from spooky to potentially dangerous. In the flashbacks, actor Hillard played the role of young Luke Crain, a boy with a treehouse and a ghost with a cane following him. He was also a twin, sharing the pain of his sister, Nellie. As an adult, Luke Crain struggled with addiction and later risked his life to find out the truth about his sister. However, Hilliard did not return for season 2 of this series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. RELATED: Can you watch The Haunting of Bly Manor if you hate horror? It’s not what you might expect without spoilers Julian Hilliard portrayed one of the Wanda boys in the original Disney + series, WandaVision An essential part of the Wanda and Visions family were their twins. The heroes named their boys Billy and Tommy. However, since the twins were more than just normal children, these characters quickly aged during the Marvels series. As they got older, boys were portrayed by different actors. For most of the series, Billy and Tommy Maximoff have been played by Hilliard and Jett Klyne respectively. These kids had powers, even fighting against the military when the Hex was invaded. They also briefly had a dog and an uncle for WandaVision. Although Wanda lost her boys in the Season 1 finale, thanks to the post-credits scene, fans learned that they may not have seen Billy and Tommy’s last. RELATED: From WandaVision to Dinosaurs, here are the new TV shows coming to Disney + in January 2021 Will Julian Hillard appear in future Marvel productions? In some behind-the-scenes clips, Marvel fans saw the young actors performing with iconic Marvel props, like Captain Americas ‘shield and Thors’ hammer. Therefore, some fans shared their love for these stars, saying they should represent the characters forever. Because these characters age so quickly, it’s not clear whether Hillard will return to represent this young Marvel hero. These wouldn’t be the only TV shows or movies starring Hilliard. This young actor played a role in the 2021 horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and the 2019 production, Color out of space. Episodes of WandaVision are available on the Disneys streaming platform, Disney +, while The Haunting of Hill House is available on the rival subscription service, Netflix.







