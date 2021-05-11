AN ACTOR AND NATIVE OF BOSTON FIGHTS FOR THE LOCAL FILM INDUSTRY

Liz Eng cares a lot

In the summer of 2019, Liz Eng found herself surrounded by cameras and staring into Rosamund Pike’s piercing blue eyes. She and the Missing girl the actress was about to share a scene. Eng reread his lines and had a little chat with Pike. Every time the fangirl inside her brain tried to get in, she pulled herself together. Eng belonged to this plateau and she was determined to prove it.

Eng was not predestined for success in the film industry. A product of Boston Public Schools, she is the eldest daughter of a single mother and must fight for representation in an area that rewards white actors over a woman of Asian descent.

But over the past decade, Eng has built a career in the Boston film industry while struggling for survival.

A Bay State production

Most recently, Eng, 28, landed a role of secretary to Pikes Adelaide in the 2020 film. I care a lot. In the film, Marla Grayson (Pike) uses her role as legal guardian to defraud the elderly from their homes and savings. Grayson has a high profit margin, until she realizes her latest brand has ties to the underworld that could threaten her geriatric empire.

The film had a star cast, including Peter Dinklage, Dianne Wiest, and Chris Messina. But Eng, a born and raised Boston actor, held on.

During one take, the character of Messinas, an important lawyer, was chatting with Adelaide outside Graysons’ office.

He started to improvise. I was at my desk and he was setting there, and he said, Oh, are you going out? Do you have a boyfriend? Said Eng.

I’m gay, she replied as the sound guy laughed behind her.

I care a lot was picked up by Netflix in 2021 and climbed to the top of its US streaming charts in a matter of days. Pike won a Golden Globe for his performance. But this instant hit was not a mainstream Hollywood production.

If the Bay Staters keep a close watch, they might notice some familiar sights. Eng said at least 85% of the film was shot in Massachusetts, including scenes at Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham and St. Pauls Episcopal Church in Natick.

I remember going to the set and thinking, Oh, yeah, this is the Boston Marathon route. It’s familiar, she said.

Eng said I care a lot is just one example of the growing presence of films in Massachusetts. Over the past 15 years, the industry has grown due to a state tax incentive designed to attract producers. The incentive allowed local actors to build careers outside of Los Angeles or New York.

If this incentive persists, Massachusetts has the chance to become a major hub in the film industry. And Eng could well be one of his successes.

The job

Eng fell in love with comedy on an elementary schoolyard.

I remember when I was in kindergarten, maybe, and we played something called monsters, she says. I had borrowed a ski mask from someone and put it on and was running like a monster, and I was just having fun.

Almost automatically, Eng began to slip into a performance as he recalled this distant memory. She raised her arms and amplified her voice as if she were running around this playground again. Engs’ brown eyes looked away as she apparently saw the memory again; she shrugged her long black hair behind her shoulders and a look of childish joy spread over her face. It’s easy to see how she fits into the world of theater. She commands the room.

Whether she’s crazy as a playground monster or playing a pilgrim in the school play, Eng said she was drawn to the theater from a young age. It doesn’t matter if the character is a good guy or a bad guy. The act of turning into someone else was magical.

Comedy remained a hobby and an elusive dream throughout England’s early education. She focused on perfecting her shot on the crew and taking acting lessons at school. By the end of senior year, Eng found herself playing a numbers game with college financial aid. As a first generation student, she was looking for a program that didn’t put her in debt. UMass Boston offered affordable education and a dual major in psychology and the performing arts.

At the same time, Eng is also a businesswoman. As many of her classmates stuck their toes in college yards, she braved the audition room; she joined the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and became eligible for union jobs and paid residue whenever her image was used.

Before long, she started to land roles. One of his first jobs was advertising a Chevy car.

I am [on set] imagining that I actually had the ability to own a car and was old enough to own a car. And two weeks later the casting director calls me and tells me that I [got the part], she said. It was my first big and real serious job.

In the years that followed, Eng landed roles as Japanese wife in 27 Dressesmanicure Betty, and a nurse in New Amsterdam. She also does commercial work. If you watched the 2008 Beijing Olympics, you might have seen it in a Subway commercial. Or if you walk down Newbury Street in Boston, you might notice it in the Boston Sports Club posters.

Eng said roles for Asian American actors were rare when she started. Many of the jobs available were stereotypical characters. But the diversity of casting calls has grown over the years. Again, she credited the tax incentive for bringing a wide array of films to the area. These opportunities helped Eng move from Chevy and Subway commercials to more prominent roles in television and movies.

Ten years ago, I wasn’t asked to audition for recurring roles. Just last December of 2020, I was asked to audition for Dexter for a recurring role, she said. Jamie chung [Big Hero 6, Gotham] ended up beating me up and booking it. And that says a lot about all the opportunities that present themselves. And again, it’s all because of the tax incentive.

Naheem Garcia made it clear that the burgeoning film industry was not the only reason the Engs were successful. Eng and Garcia met on the set of 27 Dresses and established long-term mentorship and friendship. He said Eng had managed to be successful through hard work and adaptability.

She wants to do it and she wants to do it right, Garcia said. He explained that the two often rehearse together, and Eng is quick to understand the comments. Shell adjusts his approach and returns with a new take on a character.

Garcia is a well-known Boston actor in his own right. His credits include Equalizer 2, Black Mass, and Joy. His roots in Boston date back to 1968, when his family arrived from Cuba. He watched this new generation of actors with pride as they celebrated their own Boston roots.

I am very proud of what they do. They don’t just say, I’m an actor. They say, I’m a SAG actor from Boston, he said. They are new blood and they are the ones who take it to another level.

Living room

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the ability of the Engs to adapt and work in Boston. She hasn’t done an in-person audition for a year. In fact, she barely left her living room.

I live in my living room. Shoot emails, work, zoom, she explained.

There is nothing fancy about the Engs lounge. The neutral-toned furniture includes a sofa, table and lamp. She has five basil plants offered by a friend; Eng admits that sometimes she chats with them during their morning watering. But the most important part of the Engs living room is a cream colored white wall. It has been her acting canvas for a year.

You can take any space and turn it into a hearing room. A plain wall, a telephone and a ring light. That’s all, she laughs, pointing to the empty wall behind her.

Despite these changes, Eng is confident that the pandemic will not ruin Boston’s film industry. But another threat could arise soon.

Massachusetts lawmakers passed a tax incentive in 2006 to bring filmmakers into the Commonwealth. This incentive, the same one Eng credits for helping her build a career, will expire at the end of 2022. House MPs passed a budget amendment last week to remove the 2022 sunset clause on the credit program. tax for films, and it is now in the hands of the Senate, where members seem more reluctant to advance it to Governor Charlie Baker for approval.

If the incentive is not renewed, producers planning films and TV series will look elsewhere for locations. Many have already been for years, since the fate of the long-term tax credit is unknown. Eng notes that it could also impact local businesses that provide food, rental properties, Porta-Johns and more for filming.

Andrea Lyman, President of New England SAG-AFTRA, met Eng on a film set. They formed a friendship and began to see films and participate in 48 hour film projects. Lyman described Eng as a talented actor and a staunch advocate of justice.

So, she wasn’t surprised by Engs’ reaction when Lyman told her about the expiration of the tax incentive. This first conversation took place at noon. Lyman said Eng brought 10 new cast to a second meeting that evening. Eng also produced a PSA with several local actors to raise awareness when the incentive expires.

Eng could move to New York for work. But Boston is his home. If Massachusetts lets tax incentives fade into the history of its film industry, success stories like Engs are in danger of fading away. Eng says they’re already starting to see the impact.

It’s like a faucet, she explained. They start to shut off the water and you can start to see the pressure.

This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism as part of its BINJ Arts initiative.



