WWE Raw results, notes: Braun Strowman destroys Bobby Lashley

WWE is days away from WrestleMania Backlash, and the company has added extra fire to its flagship matches on Raw.

The red mark was highlighted by a big main event as Bobby Lashley faced off against Drew McIntyre days before they were joined by Braun Strowman in a triple threat to the WWE title.

The Associate of Champions MVP was trying to involve the monster among the men to help Drew’s All Mighty Dispatch.

The match itself ended when Strowman attacked McIntyre to cause a DQ, and he looked set to form an alliance as he helped Lashley to his feet.

However, he presented the champion with a huge running powerslam to stand tall in a massive title match on Sunday.

Raw also featured plenty of builds for this weekend, another triple threat championship fight between Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and her challengers Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

From the start of the show, the Queen teamed up with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to take on Asuka, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

However, the presence of Alexa Bliss and Lilly on her swing was a big distraction, with the sinister character keeping an eye out for one of the stars.

In the end, Baszler tried to make a tag but his foot seemed to be stuck to the mat leading to Asuka knocking out a brilliant wizard for the win.

It’ll be interesting to see where it goes from here, with Bliss apparently aiming for the Queen of Spades.

Elsewhere, the Empress of Tomorrow did double duty as they faced the Nightmare in a good untitled match, with the Flairs distraction allowing Ripley to take control.

She had a big, clear victory with the Riptide, giving a boost to her great defense.

Jinder Mahal returns and Humberto Carrillo gets injured

Jinder Mahal made his comeback this week with the support of heavyweights Veer and Shanky, although they did not play in the game as he beat Jeff Hardy without their help.

Riddle and Randy Orton were their usual backstage entertainment, and they delivered in the ring as they teamed up with The New Day against Omos, AJ Styles, Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

As expected, the talent involved meant it was always going to be fun to say the least, and Omos luckily had the chance to shine like the monster he is.

The Viper hit the RKO on Elias for the win and treated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods the same as Riddle asked how they were going to make friends if Orton did that.



Humberto Carrillo and Sheamus met in what turned into a solid match, but sadly things ended soon after the first one. landed badly in a sunset powerbomb attempt.

The referee has ended the match, and we hope Carrillo can continue his feud with the United States champion in the weeks to come.

The Hurt Business implosion continued as Shelton Benjamin defeated Cedric Alexander in a fantastic match featuring the two athletes.

The Losers’ arrogance got the better of him, which means there is more to come here, which is at least a benefit of the group that is breaking up prematurely.

Elsewhere, Damian Priest faced John Morrison in a big game featuring the two high-stakes athletes.

The Archer of Infamy won after botched interference from The Miz, meaning he can pick the stipulation for his fight with the A-Lister at WrestleMania Backlash.

He chose a lumberjack match, which doesn’t always translate to the best competition, but hopefully Miz can raise him in the same way as his WWE Title match with Bobby Lashley earlier this year. .



