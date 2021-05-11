Van Morrisons’ lockdown-inspired album hits the wrong mark with critics





Van Morrisons’ latest album in which he denounces the lockdown has been called a series of depressing rants by a conspiracy theorist, as many critics have criticized it. olling Stones Jonathan Bernstein gave The Latest Record Project Volume 1 two out of five stars, calling the 28-track Belfast Blues Legends record a largely unplayable collection of rants and riffs. Last fall, the publication ran a scathing op-ed written by Health Minister Robin Swann who criticized Morrisonsanti-lockdown protest songs, calling them dangerous. Bernstein dubbed the two-hour album a delightfully terrible study of casual grievances. He added: The Morrisons rehearsal is less like the trance mysticism of a Caledonia poet and more like an enraged customer demanding a refund. However, the writer praises the Dupers Delight track, saying it shows Morrison at his best: letting his audience participate in their own deep process of self-inquiry. The track list includes titles such as The Long Con, Big Lie, Why Are You on Facebook, and Stop Bitching. Do Something, reflecting the targets of the wrath of singers such as Big Tech, and were described as conspiratorial in tone. Morrisons’ latest tracks also received lower scores from The Guardian and RT, with both media giving it a star out of five. Alumni music critic Alexis Petridis called it a collection of depressing rants and truly depressing listening. Noting that the Brown Eyed Girl singer is no stranger to sounding like a conspiracy theorist referencing two songs on previous works, 2005 They Sold Me Out, and 2008s School of Hard Knocks Petridis insists that the stakes were increased on the last recording project, volume 1 really woke up. The tone isn’t something as moving or exciting as anger, just endless sullen discontent and sneering rejection, the reporter wrote. Meanwhile, RT Alan Corr draws a slightly more positive conclusion: the record is perfectly passable, but listeners shouldn’t pay too much attention to the lyrical content. [Its] a triple album of 28 slapdash tracks of tastefully played blues, R&B, jazz, country and soul that will sound perfect at your next Deliveroo sponsored and socially distant alfresco dinner. “As long as you don’t listen to the lyrics,” Corr said. On the track Where Have All The Rebels Gone, in which Morrison laments that there is no life, no concerts, no choice, no voice, Corr said the veteran crooner is in his own domain. and that he should end up playing in a home turf this summer. Either way, fans weren’t put off: 89% of Google users have loved the album so far.

