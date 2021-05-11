Sad news for Adele as she mourns the death of her family after ‘thirty FREE’ birthday



















May 11, 2021 – 7:10 AM CEST



Andrea Caamano Adele mourns the death of her father Mark Evans, 57, following cancer battle

Adele mourns the death of his former father after his death from a battle with cancer at the age of 57. MORE: Adele poses in swimsuit in sensational new birthday photos The superstar’s relationship with her father had been strained since 2011, when Mark Evans, who had abandoned her with her mother Penny Adkins at the age of three, gave an interview in which he said the 33-year-old woman had a hard time finding love because she had “abandonment issues”. Loading the player … WATCH: Adele impresses with her American accent Mark also opened up about his drinking problems, admitting to drinking “two small pieces of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella every day.” Several years later, Mark gave several more interviews in which he said he wanted “my daughter to come back”. RELATED: Adele highlights seven stone weight loss in eye-catching feathered coat MORE: The Best Rash Swimwear To Channel Adele This Summer News of her father’s death comes just a week after the mother-of-one celebrated her 33rd birthday. To mark the special day, the star shared several personal photos of herself on her Instagram, with the images baring the caption: “Thirty FREE” – a signal nod to her new life as a bachelor following her divorce from Simon Konecki, whom she separated from two. years ago. The star recently celebrated her 33rd birthday The couple have an eight-year-old son Angelo. Since her split, Adele has changed her lifestyle and lost more than seven stones. The singer is said to have used the Sirtfood diet – best known for actively encouraging those who follow it to continue to enjoy red wine and chocolate. Also known as the 5: 2 diet, the Sirtfood diet is based on scientific research into sirtuins (SIRTs), a group of seven proteins found in the body that have been shown to regulate various functions, such as our metabolism, l ‘inflammation. and the lifespan. The Sirtfood Diet plan focuses on increasing your intake of healthy sirtfoods. These include apples, citrus, red wine, buckwheat, walnuts, dark chocolate, medjool dates, parsley, capers, blueberries, green tea, soybeans, strawberries, turmeric, olive oil, red onion, arugula and kale.







