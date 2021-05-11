Farhan Akhtar gets shot at Mumbai drive-through raises questions, actor says

Farhan Akhtar responded to a troll on Monday accusing him of using a drive-thru vaccination center for the elderly in Mumbai. The actor received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on May 8 and took to Twitter to share the news with his followers. He informed his fans that he had received the vaccinated vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination center at the Andheri sports complex. Netizens began to question him about his eligibility to use the facility, which they said was only available to seniors. Farhan clarified today (May 10) that the drive-thru vaccination center is for people over 45.
THE FARHAN CONDUCTED VACCINATION CENTER CLARIFIED FOR 45+
Farhan Akhtar recently wrote on Twitter that he received his first vaccine against Covid-19 at a drive-thru vaccination center in Mumbai. After which, it received a lot of criticism as netizens claimed that the facility was intended for the elderly. One Twitter user wrote: “Another VIP brat @FarOutAkhtar gets vaccinated at the drive-in for seniors over 60 … Either he’s over 60, he has a physical disability we don’t know about , or he uses his status. for vaccination (sic). “
Farhan decided to clarify that the installation is intended for people over 45 years old. The actor is 47 years old. He also asked users who criticized him to do something constructive for the company. He wrote: “The drive in is for 45+ .. now do something constructive for the company with your time like waste your phone (sic).”
The drive in is for 45+ .. now do something constructive for the company with your time like waste your phone. https://t.co/zLgyhhtQIO
Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 10, 2021
While the drive-thru vaccination center at the Andheri sports complex was aimed at people over 60 and those with reduced mobility, people over 45 had a separate queue at the center where they could come. to get vaccinated.
VACCINATION CENTERS FOR 45+
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opened several drive-thru vaccination centers in different parts of Mumbai. While there are many centers for seniors, there are a few others where people over 45 can come by car. BMC took to Twitter to announce that the centers had been made operational.
Drive In Facility for more than 45 people with reduced mobility
.@mybmcWardGN opened a new vaccination center at Kohinoor Parking Lot, JK Sawant Marg, Dadar (W), for more than 45 citizens coming for their 2nd dose of #Covishield
Starts at 10 a.m. tomorrow and has 7 vaccination rooms. #VaccinationForAll
Bombay, BMC (@mybmc) May 3, 2021
A drive-in for the Sweet Sixty
The installation specially for 60 + s at NSCI, with a parking capacity of 800, was inaugurated by the Cabinet Minister @AUThackeray and @Mumbai_Mayor Kishori Pednekar.@mybmcWardGS @UghadeSharad #MyBMCVaccinationUpdate #WeshallOvercome pic.twitter.com/LEYYGKURc5
Bombay, BMC (@mybmc) May 9, 2021
WHAT IS AHEAD OF WORK FOR FARHAN?
Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan. The sports-themed film was previously scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21. However, due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country, the film’s release has been postponed. Farhan plays a boxer in the film, which also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah, and Hussain Dalal in key roles.
READ ALSO | Farhan Akhtar criticizes people who sell fake Covid drugs and calls them monster
READ ALSO | Farhan Akhtars Toofaan postponed due to Covid crisis