Michael Che responded to criticism of a ‘Gen Z’ sketch on ‘SNL’





Elon Musk Appearance Hosting Saturday Night Live sparked more controversy before it aired than what was actually on TV, but a sketch that came under criticism in the days that followed also drew a defense from chief writer Michael Che. The Weekend Update co-host and editor defended the ‘Gen Z Hospital’ sketch on Instagram after online discussions about its use of the language continued to make headlines online days after it aired. The sketch, in which Musk worked as a doctor at a hospital staffed with a pink-haired nurse, had the younger ones worried about a patient who was showing up to Gen Z Hospital for treatment. The cast members in the waiting room used a number of sayings and slang phrases purported to represent Gen Z characters. The African-American vernacular English acronym AAVE circulated on Twitter in reference to SNL Sunday, when some criticized the AAVE’s redirection outline as simply being the way people of a younger generation speak. As the detailed deadline, the That fucking Michael Che The creator tackled the slight controversy as he often does: on Instagram. In a text message he shared on Monday, Che admitted the sketch had ‘bombed’ but said he had to look up what AAVE was even when people accused the show of hijacking words and phrases. often popular in the black community. “I read how my Gen Z sketch hijacked AAVE and was amazed because that f * ck is AAVE?” I had to look for it, ”Che wrote. “It turns out it’s an acronym for African American Vernacular English. You know, AAVE! That old saying that real black people use all the time in conversation. Che admitted that the sketch didn’t go very well, but this particular review even seemed to surprise him. Look, the sketch has been bombed. I’m used to it, ”he says. “I didn’t want to offend the aave community. I love aave. Aave to the moon! Che appeared to get his castmates’ support with the post, as Chloe Fineman liked it while Kenan Thompson also liked another post that Che shared a headline from online media covering his response to the controversy. And while that might not satisfy those who were critical of the sketch, it at least lets us know who was behind the sketch in the first place. It’s not something that’s always quite apparent when it comes to what makes it air. SNL, but in this case, Che was ready to address the controversy that still seems to stem from the show’s final episode and take responsibility for it.

