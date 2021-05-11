Malayalam writer-actor Madampu Kunjukuttan dies of Covid-19





Malayalam writer and actor Madampu Kunjukuttan died on Tuesday. He was 81 years old. The acclaimed writer was taken to a private hospital in Thrissur after developing a high fever. He was then diagnosed with the coronavirus. Originally from Thrissur, Madampu Kunjukuttan was a person of many talents. He had studied hasthyaayurvedam (treatment of elephants), taught Sanskrit in school and even worked as a priest in a temple. He also worked for Akashavani (All India Radio) and TV stations. He entered the film industry as a screenwriter with Ashwadhamavu in 1979. In 2000 he won the prestigious National Award for Best Screenplay for Karunam, directed by Jayaraj. His film, Parinamam won the Best Screenplay Award at the Ashdod International Film Festival in Israel in 2003. Some of his other works noted as a screenwriter include Makalkku, Gourisankaram, Saphalam and Deshadanam. Besides writing, he has also starred in numerous films including Aaraam Thampuran from Mohanlal, Agnisakshi from director Shyamaprasad and Shantham from Jayaraj. TO TEAR APART! #MadambuKunjukuttan Sir. PS: Social media timelines are starting to look like obituaries. Prayers for the deceased and their families… and hope times will soon change for the better. pic.twitter.com/As1z9oT44f Prithviraj Sukumaran (ritPrithviOfficial) May 11, 2021 He is survived by his two daughters Jaseena Madampu and Haseena Madampu. The celebrities of Malayalam cinema have expressed their condolences to the disappearance of Madampu Kunjukuttan. Actor Prithviraj said his social media timeline has started to look like an obituary. “TIP! Hands folded #MadambuKunjukuttan Sir. PS: Social media timelines are starting to look like obituaries. Prayers for the deceased and their families… and I hope times will change for the better soon (sic),” Prithviraj wrote on his Twitter page. Madampu Kunjukuttan comes at a time when the Malayalam film industry is still mourning the death of iconic writer-director Dennis Joseph. The filmmaker died last night from a heart attack.







