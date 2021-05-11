11 actors who adopted their animal co-stars

Some actors walk away from a recently wrapped movie with a new hairstyle or stolen prop. Viggo Mortensen sometimes goes with a horse and he is certainly not the only one. From Sophie Turners to Audrey Hepburns werewolf, here are 11 actors and the lucky animal co-stars who were able to come home with them.

1. Sophie Turner

In Game of thrones, Sophie Turners ‘on-screen affection for Sansa Starks’ werewolf wasn’t quite acting. Growing up, I always wanted a dog, but my parents never wanted one, she Told CoventryLive in 2013. We fell in love with my characters Direwolf, Lady, on set. When Ladys was on the show ended and Zunni, the northern Inuit dog who play she needed a home forever, the Turners family donated theirs.

2. Brendan Fraser

Of all the horses in the History Channels 2015 miniseries Texas rising, Brendan Frasers favorite was Pecas, a gray Percheron who has selected on by the more flaming mustangs. He was my acting partner, Fraser Told the Toronto Star. He wasn’t headed to the glue factory or something horrible, but I thought, I want to do fine with him too. So he brought PecasSpanish for freckles to a barn in Bedford, New York, where the horse quickly befriended Frasers’ teenage son Griffin.

3. Tiffany Haddish

The eponymous tabby catnapped in the center of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peeles Keanu (2016) was played by several kittens from several animal shelters. Once production is over, co-star Tiffany Haddish must keep one, changing her name from Clémentine to Catonic. Catonic definitely does not stay the size of a kitten for a long time.

4. Kim Novak

Like Keanu, the feline spell caster in the 1958s Bell, book and candle has been play by several Siamese cats. When Kim Novak, who starred in the film alongside Jimmy Stewart, brought one home, she just called the cat by her character’s name: Pyewacket. The chat also caused some offscreen issues. In 1960 he escaped from Novaks Garden in New York, and she even bought an ad in The New York Times to help him get it back. Meanwhile, Pyewacket had found his way to the home of two Siamese cats, biting their owners’ secretary and being taken to a shelter. But the secretary saw the ad and contacted Novak, who promised to reprimand him. But not much, the fear of heights star said in a newspaper interview. I’m so glad to find the silly boy again.

5. Yvette Nicole Brown

Filmmakers Focused On Casting As Many Rescue Dogs As Possible In Disney 2019 Live-Action Remake the Lady and the Tramp, and one of them came home with Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Aunt Sarah. It was actually the trainer who chose the perfect dog Brown would adopt after filming was finished. At the end she leaves, I think I have your dog. I said, Oh! Who is it? And she said, Harley is your dog, Brown Told People. She was 100% right. Harley is my dog. I love it. Harley, a cocker spaniel, even has her own Instagram Account.

6. Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen forged a close bond with the two main horses that transported Aragorn through various parts of Middle-earth in the Lord of the Rings trilogy: Eurayus, the bay horse who played Brego, and the brown-colored Kenny, who played Hasufel. He brought them home with him, and he also bought the white horse that Arwen rides while fleeing the Nazgl in The Fellowship of the Ring. The person who did this spectacular part of the horseback riding was a stunt girl who I ended up being friends with. I knew how much she loved this horse, so I bought it for her, Mortensen Told NME in 2020.

It wasn’t the last time he found a new animal on the set. He hadn’t planned to buy TJ, the horse he rode in 2004 Hidalgo, but he loved her too much to say goodbye to her. I just gotta really, really love him. He has such a unique and strong personality, he Told IGN. His reactions were always appropriate, whether it was displaying jealousy or possessiveness, or being awareness, or being like, Come on, let’s go, or being bored.

7. Audrey Hepburn

During the shooting of the 1959s Green mansions, Audrey Hepburn became the de facto mother of several week old fawn, Pippinor Ip, as Hepburn called her, who also appeared in the film. I fell in love with her, her mentionned in a newspaper interview. She has the management of the house and the garden at home. I feed her with a bottle. Ip doesn’t have any teeth yet, but she loves to snack on everything. Mel Ferrer, then husband of Hepburns, who also directed the film, was also a fan of the pet (although their Yorkshire Terrier, Mr. Famous, certainly was not). Hepburn ditched Ip after the movie was over, but Ferrer reportedly bring his back to help his wife recover from a miscarriage in May 1959.

8. Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers arrived at to choose his own equine co-star for the 1938 film Under the western stars, and he went with Golden Cloud, a palomino stallion who had recently appeared in The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938). He renamed it Trigger for its speed, and they got along so well that Rogers ended up purchase him and using it in many other films. He was 4 when I took my first pic and I was 26 so we kind of grew up together, Rogers later recalled. He never did anything wrong. Trigger died on Rogers Ranch in California in 1965, but his taxidermy remains are still there.

9. Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor had to choose which horse to ride in the 1944s National velvet, too much. According to Horse and dog, she chose one that she often rode in her country club: a rather nervous thoroughbred named King Charles. Once filming is finished, the studio given him to Taylor, barely a teenager at the time, as a gift.

10. Chris Evans

As soon as he got to an impound to shoot a scene for 2017 GiftedFamous dog lover Chris Evans had a question in mind: Are these actors dogs or are they real dogs for adoption? After finding out that they were all available to adopt, Evans wandered around and found one that did not belong there, as he Told People. According to Evans, the happy adoptee named Dodger is a good kid who loves children and sleeps in Evans’ bed with him. He sleeps on my pillow, you wake up face to face, he said.

11. Robert Redford

Breeding supervisor Kenny Lee took six months to find the perfect rising star to play as Rising Star, the horse of Robert Redford’s character Sonny Steele in The electric rider (1979). A 5 year old thoroughbred named Lets Merge got the job, and Redford ended up taking that directive seriously. Not only did he do his own riding in the film, but he also purchased the horse when finished.