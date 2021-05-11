Who is Serena Kerrigan? TikTok User Catches Boyfriend Cheating in Live Photo!





A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how she caught her boyfriend cheating in a live photo. Who is Serena Kerrigan? In 2015, Apple launched Live Photos alongside the release of the iPhone 6S. The new feature meant that instead of capturing a single image, your phone would take a short video every time you took a photo, and you could access it by holding the photo. Most iPhone users forget that the feature is even there, but for one woman, a live photo helped her catch her cheating boyfriend. < style="display:block;padding-top:69.8912%;"/> @serenakerrigan TikTok Who is Serena Kerrigan? Serena Kerrigan is an entrepreneur, CEO and Internet personality with 101,000 followers on Instagram and 281,000 on TikTok. The 27-year-old from New York started her own production company in 2020 and started her own reality show, Allows F ****** Date, on Instagram Live. He turned out to be very popular and got sponsorship deals from huge advertisers and turned her into a social media star. Around the same time, Serena also started posting on TikTok, and she went viral this week for one video in particular. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/> Serena caught her boyfriend cheating in a live photo Serena took to TikTok this week to share the awkward story of how she found out her partner was unfaithful to her, and it went viral. In a video uploaded Sunday, May 9, Serena opened up about how she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her via a live photo. When the guy you are dating says she misses you, you then click on the live photo she wrote next to a skull emoji. Then she showed the photo he sent her, which was a picture of a stuffed toy on a hotel bed. However, when she clicked on the live version of the image, she showed another woman jumping on the bed. Clumsy! The video has gone viral In just two days, the TikTok video has already racked up 8.6 million views and 1.7 million likes, and people responded in the comments. One person wrote: My jaw dropped faster than she did. Always click on the live photo, said another. A third TikTok user commented: Apple said I had you sister. Another person revealed a very important piece of advice. If you record their photo live, you can also check your camera roll for the date, time, and location it was taken. Go ahead ladies, they wrote. Watch All Cheating Men Get Caught By Their Girlfriends Now! In other news, OMG, an iPhone 13 Pro in pink? Apple fans react to rumors on Twitter!

