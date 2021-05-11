Jennifer Lopez reconnected with Ben Affleck BEFORE breaking up with ex-Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez, report says

Bennifer 2.0 started earlier than expected.

TMZ reports the actress / singer Jennifer lopez reconnected with ex-fiancee Ben Affleck BEFORE ending his engagement to former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.

It’s been building since February … when it started flooding her with emails while she was filming in the Dominican Republic. Sources with first-hand knowledge tell TMZ … Ben and J Lo were in very regular contact via email starting in early February when she flew to the Caribbean to begin filming on Shotgun Wedding. It has been said that the tone of the emails is not only friendly … but more loving and keen on Jen. … They were told that they continued to email each other, back and forth, for the duration of the filming of J Los … which ended at the end of April.

TMZ also reports that there was no physical contact or dating between them during this time, but the emails add context to how they apparently came together so quickly.

Just to set the record straight, Rodriguez and Lopez met together at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., Which took place on February 7.

In March, theNew York Postreported that Rodriguez and Lopez had ended their engagement, which dated back to 2019.

Then last month, Rodriguez and Lopez announced their relationship was over in a statement tothe Today show.

We have realized that we are better as friends and can’t wait to stay that way. We will continue to work together and support each other on our common activities and projects. We wish each other and our children the best. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is to thank everyone who sent kind words and support.

Two weeks after the official announcement, Lopez was spotted in Los Angeles with Affleck, 48, who she was engaged to from 2002 to 2004. At the time, theNew York Posts Page Sixreported that the meeting was just friendly.

But according to IS! New, the chemistry between Lopez and Affleck, 51, is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.

IS! NewAlso reports that Lopez and Affleck were seen together earlier this month.

After the starsappeared separatelyduring the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 2, they flew together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, where they stayed together for about a week, according to a source! News.They were alone, the source said. Just the two.

TMZhas the details of the getaway:

Ben and Jen were at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, very close to Yellowstone National Park. They were staying in the same complex and driving together … They also flew together from Montana Sunday from Bozeman, Montana to LA When they got to LA at the Signature Terminal from LAX, they took an SUV together and went to see her. house in Bel-Air. … A source from Montana who spotted them told TMZ that they look a lot like a couple.

