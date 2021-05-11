Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez reconnected with Ben Affleck BEFORE breaking up with ex-Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez, report says
Bennifer 2.0 started earlier than expected.
TMZ reports the actress / singer Jennifer lopez reconnected with ex-fiancee Ben Affleck BEFORE ending his engagement to former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.
It’s been building since February … when it started flooding her with emails while she was filming in the Dominican Republic. Sources with first-hand knowledge tell TMZ … Ben and J Lo were in very regular contact via email starting in early February when she flew to the Caribbean to begin filming on Shotgun Wedding. It has been said that the tone of the emails is not only friendly … but more loving and keen on Jen. … They were told that they continued to email each other, back and forth, for the duration of the filming of J Los … which ended at the end of April.
TMZ also reports that there was no physical contact or dating between them during this time, but the emails add context to how they apparently came together so quickly.
Introducing the Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes insight and the ability to text directly with the beat writers
Just to set the record straight, Rodriguez and Lopez met together at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., Which took place on February 7.
In March, theNew York Postreported that Rodriguez and Lopez had ended their engagement, which dated back to 2019.
Then last month, Rodriguez and Lopez announced their relationship was over in a statement tothe Today show.
We have realized that we are better as friends and can’t wait to stay that way. We will continue to work together and support each other on our common activities and projects. We wish each other and our children the best. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is to thank everyone who sent kind words and support.
Two weeks after the official announcement, Lopez was spotted in Los Angeles with Affleck, 48, who she was engaged to from 2002 to 2004. At the time, theNew York Posts Page Sixreported that the meeting was just friendly.
But according to IS! New, the chemistry between Lopez and Affleck, 51, is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.
IS! NewAlso reports that Lopez and Affleck were seen together earlier this month.
After the starsappeared separatelyduring the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 2, they flew together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, where they stayed together for about a week, according to a source! News.They were alone, the source said. Just the two.
TMZhas the details of the getaway:
Ben and Jen were at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, very close to Yellowstone National Park. They were staying in the same complex and driving together … They also flew together from Montana Sunday from Bozeman, Montana to LA When they got to LA at the Signature Terminal from LAX, they took an SUV together and went to see her. house in Bel-Air. … A source from Montana who spotted them told TMZ that they look a lot like a couple.
Receive Yankees SMS: Eliminate social media and text clutter during games with writers and columnists. Plus, exclusive news and analysis every day. Register now.
Thank you for relying on us to provide you with journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Mike Rosenstein can be reached at [email protected]. Tell us your coronavirus story or send a tip here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]