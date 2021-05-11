Hollywood has a new way of dramatizing addiction





Hollywood has yet to reduce a complex disease to something like a sports movie or a boxing match. But a Hollywood movie cannot be all about boredom. It requires a meaty emotional conflict, preferably one that can be resolved in a matter of hours. Deb, for example, says she blames doctors who over-prescribed pain relievers for Mollys addiction, but the public later learns that she left her family and that Molly grew up in an unstable, loveless home. A girl feeling abandoned by her mother, mothers blaming each other for her child’s addiction here is something we can chew on. The demands of mass market Hollywood dramas seem almost designed to prevent honest portrayals of addiction. The films now conceive of it as a medical illness instead of a moral failure, which is a positive. But Hollywood has yet to reduce a complex illness to something like a sports movie or a boxing match. Molly wins or loses, goes up or not. His illness must finally be overcome by valiant displays of will. She must survive a cold turkey withdrawal while her mother, whom she has burned too often, gathers her last ounces of support and compassion. The heartbreaking withdrawal, with its days of hellish sweats, is the most obvious aspect of addiction to dramatize: a test of courage from which the character emerges transformed. Perhaps this is why naltrexone seems to be a favorite among some of the drug court judges in the Americas, who may view withdrawal as its own form of redemptive punishment. Maintenance treatments are arguably more effective and don’t require patients to be sick for a week, but they don’t follow the dramatic path in which a character must reach a gripping, life-changing crisis point. Addiction, however, doesn’t follow defined dramatic arcs. For some, dealing with it is a repetitive process of trial and error that has gone on for years. For others, it’s even more anticlimactic, and therapy and drugs do the trick. Yes, some recover after a cathartic breakthrough. But these stories usually don’t bring viewers closer to addiction; if anything, they create distance, reducing the tangles of human desire into melodrama and pity. You leave thinking, at least I’m not like that. In the stories on Four Good Days, critics marveled at how unrecognizable Kunis is in her transformation into what Hollywood thinks a heroin user looks like. Molly is skinny, with rotten teeth and scabs all over her face, a serious case. The film implies that it’s his decisive blow during the recovery, that it all comes down to that precise moment. You are unlikely to see less sensational arcs in today’s Hollywood dramas: for example, people who progress slowly, who hesitate, who benefit from harm reduction, who learn that recovery is not all about to their own will to endure suffering, the addiction of which is not even their biggest problem in life. Such stories could certainly be interesting. But to tell them, Hollywood would need to get rid of a very old habit. Source photos: YouTube screenshots

